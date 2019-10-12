Mustangs defeat Wildcats 8-0, which leads off our roundup of Friday's and Saturday's local sports

After giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, the Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield defense settled in.

The offense never quite found a groove.

The result was the closest game of the season for the Wildcats, but they’re still searching for their first win following an 8-0 loss to Dansville on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs scored on an 11-yard run by Ryan Carnevale at 8:06 of the first quarter and tacked on a run for 2 points. They never found the end zone again with an offense that attempted just one pass while running the ball 52 times for 229 yards.

Whitman/Bloomfield (0-6), meanwhile, rushed 38 times for 126 yards but also lost four fumbles. Austin Smith led Whitman with 63 yards on 16 carries and Kyle Valastro had 22 yards on four carries. Valastro also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Whitman closes its regular season on Friday at Mynderse.

Girls soccer

Fayetteville-Manlius 3, Victor 1

Abby Samson scored for the Blue Devils with the assist to Taylor Ashe.

Victor is 3-10-0.

Friday

Football

Red Jacket 56, Geneseo 14

Chase Rizzo scored five touchdowns for the Indians (4-2), catching TD passes of 5, 25 and 74 yards to finish with three catches for 104 yards. Rizzo also ran for a 55-yard score and returned an interception 40 yards for a TD.

Logan Keifer rushed for 201 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and Jake Anderson ran for a TD.

Josh Maslyn had four tackles, including two sacks, Ethan Lenny made five tackles with one sack and Hunter FitzPatrick and Anderson each had four tackles.

Palmyra-Macedon 51, Midlakes 13

Ryan Quigley led Pal-Mac with 142 yards and TD runs of 39 and 9 yards and quarterback Zach Baker was 7-for-11 for 187 yards and two TDs.

Sage Hunter caught a 70-yard TD pass for the Red Raiders.

For Midlakes (0-6), Linwood Carswell rushed for 167 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards, Logan Carr caught a 16-yard TD pass and DJ Loughney returned a kick 55 yards.

Girls soccer

Naples 2, Honeoye 1

Katey Lincoln scored both goals for Naples (10-3-1), the winner coming with 6 seconds left in regulation.

Rylie Weston scored for Honeoye.

Gabby Trippi made eight saves for Honeoye and Jesse Gordon made four for Naples.

HAC 3, Marcus Whitman 1

Cassandra Northrop scored two goals for Harley Allendale Columbia and Zoe Reader made nine saves.

South Seneca/Romulus 1, Red Jacket 0

Kyaira Woody scored in the 30th minute of the second half for South Seneca/Romulus. Alysa Elder made 12 saves.

Girls volleyball

Bloomfield 3, Geneva 0

Bloomfield won on Senior Night by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-12.

Meredith Conklin had eight kills and six digs and Kaileah DeMeo had two aces and two kills for the Bombers (5-2, 10-4).

Dolly Sace had five aces and seven kills for Geneva.

Girls tennis

Section V Team Tournament

Class A1 finals

Fairport 5, Victor 2

Natalie Pipes won at fourth singles for the Blue Devils and the third doubles team of Breanna Ryan and Johanna Swan also won.

Victor is 9-5.