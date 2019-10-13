There's a fine line between dumb and weird, but these tales will really make you wonder

I was going through my pile of interesting but unused news items when I came across several with the notation to use in the near future. That was almost a decade ago, so I failed miserably on two counts: using it in a timely fashion and denying my readers of some interesting stuff.

So, better now then never, here are some true tales that are almost unbelievable, but still true.

It was the weird and stupid antics of male Homo sapiens that caught most of my attention. As most adult women will gladly attest, us guys can do some pretty bazaar and unexplainable things, right? Hey, I think it’s in our nature.

Anyway, here are a trio of items that just might make you shake your head (and maybe laugh a little, too).

Oh, all right. I’ll start with the stupid first. On the opening day of bow season, Michael Didion of Niagara Falls went bow hunting in the Town of Amity, in Allegany county. But, he probably should have stayed home and watched college football instead. It seems he was apprehended while hunting over bait, namely a salt lick.

But that is not the worst of this story. Michael observed a large “deer” coming in to the lick. It was gray and black in color, and had to be the biggest deer our dummy ever saw. Conservation officers estimated that It weighed around 400 pounds! And unfortunately for him, Michael made a very good shot, too. One arrow was all it took.

The main problem was that this “deer” was not a deer. It wasn’t even in the deer family. No, it was a donkey. And that fact complicated Mike’s current predicament.

Now, stupid is as stupid does, at least according to Forrest Gump. I’ve seen a lot of donkeys in my time, and cannot remember a single one of them that even remotely resembled, or that might somehow be mistaken for, a whitetail deer. There is few if any similarities between the two, four legs notwithstanding. So I have to wonder how Mike got to be so stupid?

Anyway, Mike got two tickets for his stupidity. One was for hunting over the bait, and the second was for killing a domesticated animal. And, Michael Hansen, also of Niagara Falls and the owner of the hunting camp, received a ticket for placing the salt lick on lands inhabited by deer. Oh, and the owner of the donkey planned another party for both Mikes in civil court real soon. (They both paid him $1,000 for his dead burro.)

Here is a tale from my work diary. It was spring, and I was driving along Rt. 89 through the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge when I observed a parked car on the side of the road and a man unloading stuff. So I stopped and asked him what he was doing. It seems he was a wildlife photographer, and he wanted to get some “pics” of the ospreys on a nearby nest.

Well, after I had informed him that he was not allowed near the nest, and he could get some “pics” from near the road just as soon as he moved his car to one of the lawful parking areas, I was ready to go on down the road. I asked him if he understood what I had said because he seemed to be preoccupied with his equipment. But he mumbled that he did, so I got back into my car and departed the area.

But something bothered me about that guy, so five minutes later I turned around and headed back. And yes, his car was still there, still illegally parked, and he was nowhere to be seen. So I made a phone call, then headed into the pucker-brush (don’t ask) toward the osprey nest. From time to time I spotted freshly broken stems so I felt certain I was on his trail.

Sure enough I got to the nest site and he was beginning to climb that tree. And both ospreys were going crazy as they repeatedly dove to attack him (and ospreys are not shy when the attack any threat to their nest).

I rushed out to the nest tree, grabbed him rather forcefully, and dragged him back into the shelter of the pucker-brush.

Boy, was he ever mad at me. And I had to physically drag him part of the way back to the cars. But get back we did, to be joined by Marty Phillips, the Refuge manager at that time.

Oh, and the tow truck I had asked Marty to call was there and almost had his car hooked up. By the time I had finished writing those tickets his Mercedes was safely on its way to the garage “impound” area at the end of the road. Stupid or weird, you be the judge.

Now for the really, truly weird. If a deer unexpectedly came crashing through a window of a home, most people would retreat to a safe area and call the police or the DEC for some assistance, right? Some of us might grab a handy gun and do the macho thing, regardless of the resulting mess and the wife’s caustic comments as she cleans it up.

But that is about it, at least for most of us.

But not Wayne Goldsberry of Bentonville, Ark. No, he has another method for dispatching a deer that crashes through a window and into a house.

It seems Wayne and his wife were visiting their daughter at her home when a five point buck made his sudden and unexpected entrance through a bedroom window. He heard the crash, and went to investigate. As he peeked into the bedroom, the deer came out, ran down the hall, and into the master bedroom. It then began jumping from one side of the bed to the other, causing some rather impressive damage with each bound.

Goldsberry, who stands 6-feet-1-inch and weighs around 200 pounds, entered the bedroom, closed the door, and confronted the deer. There was a brief struggle, after which he emerged from the room and calmly instructed his wife to call the police. Then, he went back into the bedroom and the “fight” continued. For nearly 40 minutes he wrestled bare handed with that buck.

When it was all over, the walls were blood-spattered, the room was a general mess, and the buck lay dead from a broken neck. Goldsberry, who admitted he was sore from the struggle, then did what any real man would do. He dragged the deer outside, field dressed it, and had it butchered. He proudly showed the police and newspaper reporters the many pounds of freshly wrapped venison now in his freezer.

But all is not rosy for Goldsberry. According to Deputy Doug Gay, this guy got kicked several times. “He was walking bowlegged for a while.” (I bet!)

Kids, do not try this in your home. Men, don’t you try it, either! Goldsberry is one lucky person. He could have been severely injured, or worse. Instead of eating barbequed venison, he could easily be fertilizing daisies.

Hey, I warned you that this one was truly weird.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact Len at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.