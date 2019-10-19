Anyone can play a sport, but how well it's played is rooted in the courage of not being afraid to fail

Anyone can step on the field. Anyone can play a sport.

The difference is how well it’s played.

While many of us do indeed have the physical ability to play a sport, that only gets us to one level. And in talking with Canandaigua Academy football coach Jeff Welch after Friday’s win over Churchville-Chili, he mentioned something in passing that’s been on my mind since.

He mentioned confidence. To his point, he liked that he and his staff had been able to get playing time for a lot of kids in Friday’s 49-6 win. And on the surface, that’s one of the great drivers of high school athletics, to get everyone that game experience. More specifically, it builds the confidence of younger players who in a year’s time will be counted on as starters, or who may be pushed into playing time due to an injury.

But on a broader level, this whole confidence aspect can be a fascinating study. Like I said, anyone can walk on to the field and anyone can play.

But who among us can walk on to that field and expect to win? Not just hope to win, but fully expect it and count on it.

At the high school level, I’ve seen it from time to time. In the 1990s, I saw it with Billy Greene of Canandaigua in football and lacrosse. I saw it at Red Jacket basketball with Beth Record, and with Ralph Angelo for Honeoye basketball.

This certainly isn’t meant to discount the efforts of others, but these three had “it” specifically. You could see it. In their eyes, in the way they carried themselves and in the way they executed.

They stepped on to their field of play with zero doubts. They knew what needed to be done, they knew their roles, and they did it. They just did it.

But how? I learned long ago that’s one question you never ask an athlete. Because they don’t know. They just do what they do and really, they don’t know otherwise.

But just because they may not have an answer doesn’t mean we can’t stop looking for one. Practice and reps certainly help solidify the belief that you can perform athletically, but there has to be more to it, right?

Maybe that’s where courage comes in. In a weird sort of way, the athletes motored by an elite confidence also are rooted in a solid foundation of courage because they’re not afraid of failure.

The games we play require specific moves of athleticism and in the competitive setting, there is someone else trying to stop us from making those moves. So that’s when we need the courage to try something that will get us past that defender.

Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But we’ll never know until we try and in order to do that, we can’t be afraid of finding out our move will not work. And when it doesn’t, we try again, or we try something else.

And as another Section V playoff season approaches, we’re sure to see some fantastic athletic achievements, fueled by confident athletes. No matter what game we’re watching, we’ll see great plays made by great athletes.

That’s why we’re at the games. We’ll see a great play and we’ll talk about it, Tweet about it and write about it. And then we’ll get ready for the next game, and the next great play.

Of that much, I am confident.

