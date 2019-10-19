Results from league championships along with football and girls soccer results from Friday are part of our roundup of local sports

While boys and girls soccer teams learned their official seedings on Saturday for the upcoming Section V postseason, some area divers jumped into playoff mode head-first.

The Finger Lakes League diving championships were contested at Palmyra-Macedon, and Newark’s Alexandra Briggs posted a score of 351.45 to take home top honors.

In second was Sydney Ingalls of Pal-Mac (297), followed by Kyleigh Brooks of Gananda/Wayne (278.85) and Katie Shoots of Pal-Mac (272).

The swimming portion of the Finger Lakes League championships is Friday at Newark with a 5 p.m. start.

Friday

Girls tennis

Section V Tournament

In the Class A1 individual semifinals, Victor’s doubles team of Emily Eckerman and Sophia Harvey dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Alexa Monrad and Stephanie Romero of Webster Schroeder.

Victor’s other team of Chloe Haller and Katelyn Spath lost to Fairport’s Aliya Guzman and Paige Harman, 6-4, 6-1.

In the B2 singles, Anastasia Gubanova of Harley Allendale Columbia defeated Palmyra-Macedon’s Grace Stiner, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Penn Yan’s Molly Pullen and Claire Pullen defeated Pal-Mac’s Alea Javorowsky and Alex Christman, 6-0, 6-1. Pal-Mac’s other doubles team of Katie Smythe and Andra Savage defeated Jayden Hollister and Sydney Moravec of Penn Yan, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

In Class C1 singles, Molly Cole of Wellsville defeated Marcus Whitman’s Alaina Dhondt, 603, 7-5.

In doubles, Whitman’s team of Caty Goodman and Kaitlyn Hopper defeated Paigue Boutelle and Jenna Lynde of Addison, 6-4, 6-3.

In Class C2, Emma Brace and Chloe Wright of Naples defeated Mallory Patione and Annabella Putnam of Prattsburgh, 6-4, 6-2.

Girls soccer

Fairport 4, Canandaigua 2

Hallie Johnson scored her fourth goal of the season and Mia Cangemi scored her second for the Braves, with an assist from Abby Cangemi.

Molly Perdan made eight saves for the Braves (4-12-0).

Waterloo 3, Bloomfield 2

Elle Warden and Tara Ulmer scored for Bloomfield with assists from Ashley Bell and Cate Miller, respectively.

Liv Caspersson made 15 saves for the Bombers (8-8-0).

Victor 1, Webster Thomas 0

Olivia DeYoung scored for the Blue Devils with the assist from Julia Lanning.

Anna Heitz made four saves for Victor (4-12-0).

Football

Red Jacket 46, York/Pavilion 0

Logan Kiefer rushed for 183 yards on 18 carries, including a 57-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive for the Indians (5-2).

Chase Rizzo returned an interception 62 yards for a TD and Jarrett LeGault scored on an 83-yard pass play from quarterback Matt Record. Record also threw a 25-yard TD pass to Daltyn Hanline and LeGault scored rushing TDs of 18 and 24 yards.

Connor Savoir made six tackles and had a sack, Kyle Damore made five tackles and Ethan Lenny had three tackles, including one for a loss.

Mynderse 20, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 6

Justin Smith rushed for 35 yards and a TD for the Wildcats (0-7) and Kyle Valastro rushed for 28 yard on 7 carries and Chad Smith added 23 yards on 7 carries.

Valastro also caught 3 passes for 47 yards and Justin Smith had 13.5 tackles, including 11 solo and 1.5 for a loss.

Kyle Murphy completed 10 of 22 passes for 125 yards.

Hornell 43, Midlakes 13

Midlakes ends its regular season with a 0-7 record.