Recent count shows plenty of birds, which means the ecosystem to support them also is doing well

Please excuse me, but I am facing sort of a conundrum. I read articles from well-meaning people proclaiming that the world will end in 12 years while at the same time other people are shouting “nonsense” and that it is all a big hoax that will lead us all into socialism.

Since I am a person who believes in provable scientific facts, I usually get accused of extreme skepticism. But you be the judge.

Three weeks ago there was a headline that was downright scary for me as a nature lover. It read, “Nearly two-thirds of America’s breeding bird species are at risk of extinction amid a warming climate,” according to a new report.

Since it invoked “scientists at Audubon,” I figured that article was based on science. It went on to explain that “Scientists at Audubon used 140 million observations, recorded by birders and other scientists, to pinpoint where 604 North American bird species live today — an area referred to as their “range.” That is a rather impressive display of scientific data.

But then the article raised my skepticism antenna with the next statement. It read, “Next, they used the latest climate models to project how each species’ range would shift as climate change and other human impacts advance across the continent.”

I have studied various “climate models,” and I have long since come to the conclusion that they are fabricated, fictitious, and completely untenable so-called conclusions.

The article continued, “Their report concludes that out of 604 species modeled, 389 are vulnerable to extinction, meaning that as soon as 2080, more than half of their current range may become uninhabitable — and they wouldn’t gain new ground. Ninety-nine percent of birds could have to cope with more frequent extreme-weather events, like intense spring heat and heavy rainfall; at the same time, sea-level rise and urbanization could consume much-needed habitat,” the scientists write in a summary of their findings.

My research, which is personal only and non-published, clearly proves that the large majority of climate extremist data is intentionally skewed simply to prove their theories, and intentionally ignores all data from true scientific researchers on this topic.

The truth on this subject, which is definitely provable, is that there is no discernible extreme “climate change” occurring at this time. We now have strong winter storms, but we have always had strong winter storms. Hurricanes? We have them now, but we have had them in virtually every summer/fall for the past 100 years or longer.

The article also noted that scientists at Audubon also stated that “most birds will likely experience multiple, compounding threats — unless we curb emissions and prioritize conserving the areas, identified by the models, that will be critical to climate-threatened birds.” They even attempted to justify their use of their “climate models.”

There is only one major problem with that. Scientists with nothing to gain (like not receiving grant money) have long ago proven that “the (climate) models” are grossly skewed in favor of “enhanced climate change.”

When more realistic models are used, the possibility of measurable climate change is either non-existent or several hundred years away. And I cannot overlook the fact that Audubon released a report in 2014 claiming that half of the country’s birds are vulnerable to climate change.

But let’s look at another “truth” concerning, in a round-about way, the current health of birds, and specifically raptors. Eight days ago, on Saturday, October 12, a group of highly experienced bird watchers assembled at one of the better known hawk migration points. And they were witnesses to one of the great fall migrations of birds.

Those “hawk counters” had a one-day total of 365,650 Broad-winged Hawks as they migrated past the two River of Raptors hawk-watch sites near Veracruz, Mexico! That’s more than 1/3 of a million raptors during one 10-hour daylight period. That’s an average of 35,565 per hour, 609 per minute, 10 per second!

The two hawk-watch sites are positioned so no raptors are double-counted, and Saturday’s total at the Cardel count site was more than 254,192 Broad-winged Hawks, plus the other count site monitors at Chichicaxtle that tallied 111,458 more Broad-wings.

But that impressive figure is only part of this story. Those “spotters” also observed some other raptor species, including 421 Mississippi Kites, 314 Swainson’s Hawks, 109 Sharp-shinned Hawks, 95 Ospreys, 70 Peregrine Falcons, and a few “Mexican” raptors including 4 Hook-billed Kites, 7 Zone-tailed Hawks, 1 Common Black Hawk, and 4 Gray Hawks.

And on Sunday morning they observed an additional 256,473 Broad-wings at the dual Veracruz locations, along with 4,711 Swainson’s Hawks, 74 Peregrine Falcons, and numerous other raptors.

If you would like to check the totals of birds of prey observed at the River of Raptors sites through the fall migration season, see the HawkCount website at http://www.hawkcount.org/ index.php

These hawk-watch totals, while not record numbers, clearly indicate a robust population of many species of raptors. And every individual hawk species relies on a wide variety of small birds, mammals, reptiles and/or amphibians for their sustenance. For this many raptors to thrive means the various ecosystems they inhabit during their individual breeding and nesting seasons are generally also healthy.

That type of provable evidence makes me highly skeptical of any catastrophic global warming or climate change claims. Certainly our climate is changing, but it is always changing. Humans and all forms of wildlife are very capable of adapting to any such minor changes. It is another provable fact that humanoids survived the last ice age, which began around 100,000 years ago and ended around 12,000 years ago.

So here are some questions to ponder. Is the earth warming? Possibly. Is the earth cooling? Possibly.

Is the climate changing? Definitely, because our climate is always in a state of change due primarily to the amount of sunlight striking the earth. And raptors are thriving, too.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.