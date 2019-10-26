Indians score six touchdowns in first half in 54-0 win over Geneseo to earn a rematch with Alexander in the Class D playoffs

It was just two weeks ago that Red Jacket played Geneseo and scored 56 points in a victory.

So half the battle for Saturday’s rematch, in a Section V Class D football first-round playoff game, was mental for Red Jacket. The focal point all week was to maintain intensity and not sit back. So when Geneseo quarterback Adam Wright completed a 29-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, it was enough to make you wonder.

But three plays later, the Blue Devils had a fourth-and-38 situation.

And at that point, the wondering was over.

Red Jacket scored six touchdowns in the first half en route to a 54-0 win over the Blue Devils under an ideal autumn sky. It sends the Indians into the Class D semifinals, where they will play No. 2 Alexander, a team that beat Red Jacket by an 11-8 score earlier this season.

“We’re extremely excited to be playing them again,” Red Jacket senior linebacker Jake Anderson said. “We just have to stay together. Last time, we lost touch with each other but this time, we’re all good.”

Resistance is futile

Geneseo’s first play gave it a first down at the Red Jacket 34. From there, the Blue Devils had second-and-25, third-and-27, then fourth-and-38. They punted at 9:08 and Red Jacket responded with a 54-yard drive for a touchdown when Logan Keifer ran it in from 14 yards out at the 7:40 mark.

Drive 2 was capped by Matt Record’s 17-yard TD pass to Chase Rizzo, Drive 3 ended with another Record-to-Rizzo strike from 36 yards, and Drive 4 resulted in a 10-yard TD run for Jarrett LeGault.

With 5:20 left in the second quarter, blown coverage left Rizzo wiiiiiiide open for a third TD pass from Record that covered 38 yards and a Geneseo fumble in the final minutes recovered by Red Jacket’s Hunter FitzPatrick set up Jarrett LeGault’s 10-yard TD run that made it 49-0 just before halftime.

Meanwhile, Geneseo punted four times and turned the ball over on downs once.

“The kids have been focused the last few weeks and we’re seeing the benefits of that on the field,” coach Josh Henninger said. “We’re playing together and playing unselfish football.”

As well as RJ ran the ball, the power of the Record and Rizzo combo was on full display.

“It feels great when it’s clicking like that,” said Record. “We just wanted to communicate with each other and keep the momentum going. As long as we play together, what we do is what we do.”

Send it home

Red Jacket opened the second half with possession and the result was predictable. The Indians drove for their seventh TD, a 3-yard plunge from Josh Maslyn for a 48-0 lead.

The pace from here essentially was a formality as Red Jacket went to mostly backups. Which is why Red Jacket fans and players cheered so loudly when Eli Royston ran hard on several plays before finally cashing in for his TD to make it a 54-0 game.

“We played a physical game,” said Henninger. “Our eye discipline was good, everyone did their job and didn’t try to do too much.”

Senior respect

With the game clearly decided late in the second half, Red Jacket got several senior linemen involved with the offense by lining them up in the backfield for running plays. Trenton Coyne gained 6 yards on his carry, Tyler Schwalbach gained 11 on 2 carries and Josh Wagner picked up 8 on 2.

Wagner said he had no idea he’d get a touch until he was told by Henninger during the game.

“When I saw Trent get one, I thought maybe I was going to get a shot,” he said. “Then we sent in Tyler, then me. It was sweet. I’ve done it before on scout team stuff but never in a game.”

So you have to be pretty happy to get an official run, right?

“Oh yeah. I would have had more if I didn’t get tripped with these clown feet,” he said, pointing to his size 13 cleats.

Stat pack

Royston finished with 12 yards on 5 carries … Rizzo had 120 yards on 4 catches … Keifer finished with 153 yards on 17 runs … Schwalbach had 2 sacks … Connor Savior and Ethan Lenny each had a sack … Anderson led the team with 6 tackles.