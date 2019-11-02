Sophomore is a Section V champion and qualifies for states, along with Matt McMullen of CA and Aiden Prendergast of Marcus Whitman

CLIFTON SPRINGS — Every good cross country runner goes into a race with a plan.

The plan, however, doesn’t always unfold.

For instance, Canandaigua Academy senior Matt McMullen had plans to contend and perhaps even win Saturday’s Section V Class A individual championship. That didn’t happen, but he wasn’t too disappointed because he still qualified for the state championship.

On the other hand, Red Jacket sophomore Madalenn Fee never even planned to run cross country. And yet here she was on Saturday, the individual champion of the Class D race.

Under fantastic blue skies and in ideal air, the Section V cross country championships for 2019 were run at Midlakes High School on Saturday, and while no area teams won championships, several had close calls and several runners qualified for the Nov. 16 state meet at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Class A boys

In a morning race, McMullen he wasn’t feeling sharp at the start. He still wasn’t feeling it once the race started and thanks to Thursday’s heavy rains, the thick mud about halfway through was the biggest obstacle.

“The mud got me today,” he said after finishing fifth in 16:54. “But at that point, you just have to pick the right line, be smart and tactical. I thought I had a chance to win, but today wasn’t my day.”

Coach Matt Ward said McMullen set two goals at the start of the season, to break the school record and qualify for states. Both of those were met, so while he was disappointed for McMullen, he’s optimistic about his chances at the state meet that may be relatively flat, but could present plenty of obstacles depending on the weather between now and then.

“He’s an athlete so he can handle rough terrain,” said Ward. “He has a good turnout so if it comes down to a kick, I like his chances. It should set up well for him.”

Also in the race, Victor’s Adam Barbato finished fourth in 16:46.7 to qualify for the state meet.

Class D girls

Fee said her first season of cross country started slowly. So not only did she never quite think she’d be a runner, she never envisioned being a Section V champ.

“I was the underdog,” she said. “But late in the race, I thought to myself that I’m an 800 runner. That’s when I thought this was my race.”

Fee played soccer last year but ran track in the spring, which led to her decision to switch to cross country in the fall. On Saturday, her middle-distance mindset was the fuel of her race and as she closed distance on leader Alexa Wolcott of Pavilion/York, she started to realize what was happening. She had a chance to only finish well, but a chance to finish first. She made her move in the final 800 meters to take the lead.

“I thought this is it,” she said. “I have to push through this. I’ve been working for this all season.”

Fee crossed the line in 20:21.3, nearly 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Wolcott.

Class C boys

The Marcus Whitman boys were hoping to contend for the team title but came up short to winner Addison, 48-74. The Wildcats had three runners in the top 10, led by senior Liam Prendergast who finished second overall in 17:20 to qualify for states.

“I was going for first but I’m happy with my race,” said Prendergast, who was 21 seconds behind winner Ryan King of North Rose-Wolcott.

Aidan Royston (18:04) and Kaden Kays (18:08) finished in the top 10 for Whitman, but Addison had all five of its runners in the top 15.

“We knew they were going to go out hard,” Prendergast said of the Addison squad. “

Team scoring

The Victor boys finished seventh with 156 points and CA was 10th (286) in the Class A race. In the girls race, Canandaigua finished second (116) to winner Brighton (86) with Jordyn Canali and Molly O’Neill leading the way in eighth (20:05) and 10th (20:12), respectively.

In Class C, Drew Reigelsperger finished 16th (18:29) to help Bloomfield/Naples finish fifth (187 points), Midlakes finished eighth (259) with top finisher Aidan Cort (18:02) in seventh place overall and Palmyra-Macedon was 16th (373) with top finisher Zach Johnson in 24th (18:50).

The Harley Allendale Columbia girls finished third in Class C with 103 points. Top runner for the Wolves was Mary Cotter in fourth place (20:40). Leah Lloyd finished 15th (21:54) to help Pal-Mac finish sixth (162), Katelyn Wilkes was ninth (21:10) to help Midlakes finish 10th (228) and Jessie Norton was 42nd (24:14) for Bloomfield/Naples, which finished 13th (308).

James Hallett finished fourth (17:32) in the Class D boys race to help Honeoye finish second with 55 points, just behind winner Notre Dame of Batavia (43).

The HAC boys were fifth with 137 points, led by Ryan Mogauro, who finished 22nd (19:51).

In the Class D girls race, Honeoye finished second to winner Red Creek, 56-118. Payden Mortensen was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, 14th overall in 22:22 and Olivia Smith was 20th (22:51). The Red Jacket girls were fifth (157) with Annaelle Smith-Fee finishing 22nd (23:05) behind Madalenn.

In the DD boys race, Red Jacket was seventh (161) with top finisher Max McHugh in 21st (19:26).