With 11 Section V championships, the Screaming Eagles are a more than just a team

Of all the levels, high school is the most difficult.

And that’s what makes the Midlakes boys volleyball program so impressive. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Colleges recruit and pros draft. But in high school, you go with what you’ve got.

So when I saw Midlakes win the 11th Section V boys volleyball title in the program’s history on Tuesday night, it got me in the feels in terms of offering a tip of the cap out of pure and solid respect.

Because this is not just a team at Midlakes. It’s a program.

And it is not easy to do at any level, much less in high school.

Around here, we know Penn Yan boys lacrosse is dominant. Canandaigua girls swimming had a string of 11 straight Section V titles and Spencerport wrestling once ruled the mats like no other.

Is it a stretch to include Midlakes in this group? Not at all, especially considering that even with “only” 11 championships, the Screaming Eagles have also lost in the finals 7 times. So they were that close to even more titles.

Many schools and teams have been fortunate to experience the thrill of a championship. To do it over and over and over again takes a bit of luck, but takes even more dedication and passion. If not from the coaches running the program to the athletes on the floor making it happen.

The history of volleyball at Midlakes is rich. I remember the program in the 1990s, with the late Ken Overslaugh as coach. He was a big but gentle man. But he also was a demanding man who taught the game well.

He didn’t coach the Screaming Eagles to nine Finger Lakes League titles and three Section V titles by accident. And at one point, his Midlakes teams went seven straight seasons without a loss.

That history is not lost on current coach Kyle Salisbury. His father was a classmate of Overslaugh’s at Phelps High, and Salisbury succeeded Overslaugh when he retired in 1996.

The connection is tight because Overslaugh didn’t disappear when he retired. He was in the stands regularly as a fan for matches until his death in 2012. That showed Salisbury and the players that the man who started the program at Midlakes didn’t just enjoy the game. He loved it, and that’s the type of passion that’s contagious.

The connections continue, too. Salisbury points to EJ Wells-Spicer, a Midlakes graduate who went on to play at Nazareth College. He helped the Golden Flyers win a national championship and was the national Player of the Year in 2013.

Wells-Spicer came back to coach the JV boys at Midlakes for a few years before moving to Colorado. And on a recent visit home, he stopped in for a visit and Salisbury says the players flocked to him for tips and advice.

The admiration was evident, said Salisbury, and it’s that kind of bond between the generations and teams that keeps tradition going. The kids of today know and respect the kids of the past, and do everything the can to make themselves better so it isn’t just a tradition that’s carried on. It’s a winning tradition.

It’s not easy and it takes a ton of work and dedication. But as we know, it’s the championships we work the hardest for that are the sweetest.

The boys at Midlakes should know. They have 11 championship celebrations to prove it.

