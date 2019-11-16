Senior is among local contingent at Saturday's state championships at SUNY Plattsburgh

The quick times turned in by runners at the state cross country meet on Saturday might be explained by the course being 3 miles long, instead of 3.1 miles.

It was also 16 degrees at SUNY Plattbsburgh on Saturday morning.

So there was plenty of motivation to finish racing quickly, then get indoors. To that, the top 12 runners in the Class A boys race were finished in less than 15 minutes.

Among the local contingent, Matt McMullen of Canandaigua Academy finished the Class A race in 29th place with a time of 15:15.9 while Victor sophomore Adam Barbato crossed in 51st (15:33.3).

In the Class C boys race, Liam Prendergast of Marcus Whitman capped his high school career with a time of 15:52.3 to finish 32nd. Adian Cort of Midlakes finished 96th (17:02.4).

In the Class C girls race, Mary Cotter of Harley Allendale Columbia finished 54th (19:19.7) and in Class D, Red Jacket’s Madalenn Fee finished 12th overall and was Section V’s second finisher in 18:23.0.