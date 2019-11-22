Orange finally ended their losing skid last weekend but the Cardinals present a whole new challenge on Saturday

It only took 10 games, but Syracuse finally turned in its most complete performance of the year with a blowout win over Duke last week.

The defense flew around, forcing three turnovers and holding the Blue Devils to just six points. It was the first time Syracuse held an opponent under double digits since the season-opener against Liberty.

The ground game finally came to life as well as Moe Neal and Jarveon Howard topped 100 yards. The Orange finished with just under 300 rushing yards as team.

With all the turmoil and departures, the Orange needed this win, but coach Dino Babers isn't quite ready to say Syracuse has turned its season around.

"I wouldn't use the word momentum with just one win, I thought obviously it was a good Sunday (watching film afterwards). But we still had things we needed to go over, things that were positive, things that were negative. There was a lot more positive than negative," Babers said at his weekly press conference.

It's important for Syracuse to stay grounded with a road trip to Louisville on Saturday. In Scott Satterfield's first season, the Cardinals have exceeded expectations and have already clinched bowl eligibility.

Louisville is fast and Satterfield has the Cards playing gritty and disciplined football to match their explosiveness. A loss technically wouldn't eliminate Syracuse from bowl contention, but it certainly would jeopardize the final goal for the Orange.

Here are three keys for the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be shown on the ACC Network:

Slowing down the Louisville offense

Babers didn't mince words on how his defense will be tested this week.

"The offense that we’re about to play is a lot better than the offense we just played. They’ve got some cats and they can do some things.”

He's right, the Blue Devils didn't have the personnel to really challenge the Syracuse defense, but the Cardinals won't have that same issue. This will be a huge test for interim defensive coordinator Steve Stanard.

The Cards are averaging more than 30 points a game with a rushing attack that averages just less than 200 yards per game. Redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins is the catalyst with a team-high 1,045 rushing yards and six touchdowns. How good is Hawkins? He rushed for 129 against Clemson and 136 against Virginia, teams with much better defenses than SU.

With the way top-notch running backs have feasted on the Orange defense this season, slowing down the run has to be paramount for the defense. Lineman McKinley Williams returning should help in that regard. Williams had three tackles and a half sack in his first game action last week. Stopping Hawkins won't be enough as Malik Cunningham is a true dual-threat quarterback with a talented receiving corps.

Chatarius Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick have combined for 1,476 yards and 15 touchdowns. For Stanard to truly make his case for the job and to win the game, he'll need to make sure the defense doesn't have another showing like it did against Maryland, Boston College and Florida State.

A better performance from Tommy DeVito

One of the negatives Babers had to be alluding to was the performance of DeVito and the passing game against the Blue Devils. It was expected Duke could be a challenge with their ability to pressure the quarterback and force turnovers, but DeVito only completed six of his 15 passes. Yes, two went for touchdowns, including an 18-yarder to Trishton Jackson, but it would've been nice to see the young signal-caller put together a complete game.

While Satterfield has rapidly turned around the Cards offense, the defense has been slower to come along. Louisville ranks No. 103 in scoring defense and has allowed 30 points six times. That includes 59 points to Wake Forest, 39 to Boston College and 35 to Florida State. The Cards are one of the worst teams at defending the pass, so in theory this is a good spot for DeVito to get on course.

The offensive line has taken positive steps forward the last two weeks and only allowed one sack last week to Duke. If they do their job, it's on DeVito to make the reads and distribute the ball to his playmakers. Jackson, Taj Harris and company could have a big day if given the opportunity.

SU needs to stick with run

The 286 yards on the ground was the most the Orange have gained all season and they should try to emulate that performance in Louisville. Not only to protect DeVito and let him get in sync, but to continue to let players like Neal, Howard and Abdul Adams feel like they're making an impact on the game.

It hasn't been the season any of the tailbacks have wanted, Neal leads the team with a pedestrian 585 yards, but if Syracuse somehow finds itself in a bowl game come December it'll be because the tailbacks found life in the final quarter of the season.

How does Louisville stack up against the run?

The Cards are marginally better than the SU defense in that regard with 175 yards allowed per contest. Louisville isn't the biggest team up front and has allowed opposing offensive lines to lean on them to create running lanes. If Syracuse plays up to its potential this should be a game where we see true balance, think 200 through the air and on the ground. The first team to score 30 could win this one, so the Orange will need to be ready to match the Cards blow for blow.

