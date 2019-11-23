Swimmers from Victor/Bloomfield, Canandaigua and Midlakes competed over the weekend at Ithaca College

The event featured the best of New York State. And while the 200-yard free relay team from Victor/Bloomfield didn’t finish in first place, being among the top four is indeed impressive.

That’s where the team of Madison Sargent, Erin Ritz, Emma Hawkins and Alexis Worrall finished at Saturday’s state championships for girls swimming, hosted by Ithaca College.

The team finished in 1:37.34, less than 2 seconds off the winning pace of 1:35.82 set by Sleepy-Hastings-Edgemont.

Also on Saturday, the 400 free relay team from Victor/Bloomfield finished fifth in 3:31.24. That team included Ritz, Hawkins, Sargent and Worrall.

In individual events that included Federation competition, Ritz was seventh in the 100 fly (56.90) and 17th (2:08.37) in the 200 IM. Hawkins was 27th in the 200 IM and 37th in the 100 fly while Emma Senglaub of Victor/Bloomfield was 47th.

In the 50 free, Worrall finished 13th (24.21).

In the 200 free, Sargent was 16th (1:55.34) and Emma Senglaub was 46th.

In the 500 free, Erin DeHollander of Victor/Bloomfield was 14th (5:06.14) and teammate Katie Senglaub was 39th. In the 100 free, Worrall was 12th (52.30) and Sargent finished 22nd.

In the 100 breast, Scarlett Ulatowski of Victor/Bloomfield finished 44th. Ulatowski also swam the second leg of the 200 medley relay team with Emma Senglaub, Katie Senglaub and DeHollander that finished 38th.

Marcus Whitman’s Ashleigh Parsons finished 39th in the 100 breast.

On Friday, Canandaigua’s Alexa Rizzo finished seventh in field of 40 in the diving event with a score 448.25.