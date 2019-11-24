There is plenty of wildlife to see and observe at the site famous for deer, so supporting the organization might make for a great Christmas gif

The folks living in the Finger Lakes area are blessed in so many ways, especially with a plethora of incredible vistas free for the viewing. And better yet, there are gems of pure beauty that many people have never visited.

The former Seneca Army Depot is one of those jewels in need of more public awareness, mainly because the place is simply astonishing.

Of course the “depot” is best known for its herd of pure white deer. That herd is the largest of its kind to be found anywhere on earth. And best of all, the white deer are not albinistic. They are pure white, or partly white, and their eyes are dark like normal deer.

While we may never know the true origins of this unique trait, some experts postulate that the white deer are “left-overs” from the last ice age. It is thought that the white color gave them the survival advantage with predators over the brown coloration when positioned against a mostly white background of snow and ice. True or not, they are still an absolutely breathtaking sight to behold, regardless of the season.

But there is so much more to experience inside this unique place. The depot is a wonderland for anyone who loves nature at her best. And believe it or not, this unique place is becoming known for a lot more than just the white deer. Visitors can see a wide variety of other wildlife at any given time.

Take bald eagles, for instance. A pair has been nesting at the depot for at least 11 years and they often are seen perched on various trees or fishing over the depot’s lake waters. They are a common sight. And ospreys are also routinely seen by visitors. There is an incredible assortment of migratory birds to be observed all over that refuge.

And there are a wide assortment of mammals there, too. They are harder to observe because of the thick vegetation, but it is not uncommon to see a coyote or fox slipping across any of the numerous old roads that still crisscross the grounds.

We are now entering the season of giving. And, while most people focus their charity on people and their countless problems and conditions they endure, very few center their generous nature on wildlife, conservation and history. But that is what the personnel at the Seneca White Deer are doing to promote the white deer tours of the depot.

The white, whitetail deer living at the depot are unique in all the world, and never fail to excite people when they see these beautiful creatures. When you combine them with the history of the depot and the other wildlife you are likely to see you become part of a beautiful attraction found no where else on our planet!

That is why I am hoping you will donate to their cause. You can send your tax-deductible donation to Seneca White Deer, Inc., 5479 Route 96A, Romulus, NY 14541. For more information call (315) 759-8220.

I thought it was a rumor only found in New York, but boy, was I wrong on that! This rumor is rampant all over the eastern United States. Many sportsman are talking about it, and now I am finding out that many of them actually believe it.

What on earth am I talking about? There are still many sportsmen that actually believe that various state wildlife agencies actually transplanted coyotes (or cougars, etc.) throughout the various eastern states in order to better control the mushrooming deer populations. Now, just how silly is that?

It may be very silly, but not only is it being passed around, now there is a new twist. The latest version of this rumor is that insurance companies imported and released coyotes. The amount of money they have been paying out for car-deer accidents was too high, and they released coyotes in order to reduce the deer herds, and thus reduce the number of auto accidents.

I’m not joking, folks! These kinds of rumors, and numerous variations, are still being floated around. And, people are still believing them, too!

None of them are true. Nobody imported coyotes for release in any state, whether it is New York, or Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, or anywhere else. IT NEVER HAPPENED!

The quality of the various rumors is simply astounding. In Pennsylvania, for example, several Game Wardens have actually been approached by sportsmen who claimed they had a friend who had a friend who shot a coyote with a tattoo (or an ear tag or collar) from an insurance company (or the PA Game Commission). Of course no such marked animal has ever been submitted for analysis, but that is beside the point. People still believe it.

All right, readers. Here is the strait scoop. The DEC has never, ever imported a single coyote for release into the wilds of New York. Furthermore, the DEC has never imported any live coyotes into the state for research purposes and then had any of those coyotes escape into the wild. Never!

Well, where did the coyotes come from if someone did not release them into the wild? That is a good question, and I am not sure there is a “correct” answer. There have always been reports of “coyotes” running in parts of New England (mainly Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire) for well over a hundred years. These animals were not gray wolves, being only around one-third the size of their larger canine cousins. Biologists who first studied them just called them “eastern coyotes.”

At the same time, it is very possible that western coyotes, which were always quite numerous in those states bordering the western shore of the Mississippi River, may have spread over that river and throughout the Ohio River Valley. They could have made their way into New York, establishing breeding populations here and in other eastern states.

Regardless, we do have a substantial population of coyotes all across New York. And, the hunting season is open right now. Pelts are bringing fairly good money, at around $20 for a good one. With snow cover still spread in various areas right now, they are also fairly easy to spot.

However, be forewarned. These critters are nobody’s fools. Unless you are a good varmint caller, be prepared for some very long range shots, most likely at running animals. A really accurate, long range rifle, chambered for the Rem. .22-250 up to Win. .243 and Rem. 25-06, is almost a necessity. Even then, coyotes have a way of dodging bullets. That’s what makes them so much fun to hunt on winter days.

