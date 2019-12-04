Balanced offense sends Bulldogs to a season-opening win, which leads off our roundup of Tuesday's local sports

It’s nice to start the season with a win. Even better when that win comes against a rival.

The Honeoye boys basketball team used a third-quarter surge to pull ahead, then hold off a hard-charging Bloomfield team for a 50-45 win at home on Tuesday night.

The Bombers led 28-27 at the half but the shooting went cold as the Bulldogs pulled ahead to stay by outscoring the Bombers 17-11 in the third quarter. Honeoye again extended its lead but Bloomfield closed the gap to three points before the Bulldogs got key free throws from Jake Jarosinski and Zach Hass down the stretch.

Jarosinski led Honeoye with 13 points, Dom Trippi scored 12, Logan Thomas added 11 and Jack Reynolds scored 10.

Adam Sheehan scored nine of his 13 points in the first half for Bloomfield and Sean Farrell scored 10.

Red Jacket 74, HAC 41

Matt Record had 27 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for the Indians and Chase Rizzo had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Travis Hill added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks for RJ.

Owen Tindall led Harley Allendale Columbia with 14 points.

Marcus Whitman 45, Mynderse 34

Connor Tomion scored 15 points and Liam Prendergast scored 12 for the Wildcats (2-0).

Jared King had 13 points and seven rebounds for Mynderse.

South Seneca 62, Naples 56

Ryan Lester had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for the Big Green (1-2) and Ben Green had 20 points and 2 assists.

Girls basketball

Midlakes 63, SOTA 41

Cara Walker had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (1-1), who led 19-8 after the first quarter and 42-16 at the half.

Callie Walker added 10 points and 15 rebounds and Lydia Day scored a career high 15 points.

India Jordan scored 26 points for School of the Arts (1-1).

Canandaigua 42, Churchville-Chili 34

Canandaigua outscored the Saints 21-2 in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit at the start of the quarter to win its season opener.

Hockey

Victor 6, Pittsford 3

Jack McCandless scored two goals and Cal Lambert had a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils (2-0).

Sam Bresson and Alex Parton also scored for Victor and Andrew Haugh scored his first varsity goal. Pieter Bartelse made 20 saves.

Swimming

Geneva/Waterloo 96, Naples 50

Owen Gentner won the 100 backstroke (1:25.79) for the Big Green and Evan Waldeis won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.30).

Carter Waldeis finished second in the 100 butterfly and second in the 200 IM.

Girls bowling

Marcus Whitman 4, Wayne 1

The Whitman girls won by a pin count of 2,159 to 2,108 at Roseland Bowl.

Zoelle Payne bowled a 475 series and Kennedy Smith bowled a 462 for Whitman and Kendall Davis had the high game of 190.

Leah Burke had a 183 game in her 487 series for Wayne.

Bloomfield 5, Honeoye 0

The Bombers won by a pin count of 1,977 to 1,806 at Roseland Bowl.

Nichole Rutherford bowled a 135 game in her 379 series and Olivia White bowled a 373 series for the Bombers.

Amber Gerringer bowled a 136 game in her 380 series and Yahaira Perez bowled a 148 in her 343 series.

Boys bowling

Wayne 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Wayne won by a pin count of 2,798 to 2,745 at Roseland Bowl.

Dom Mangiarelli bowled a 237 game in his 696 series for Whitman and Nick Lloyd bowled a 566 series.

Josh Burke bowled a 232 game in his 635 series for Wayne.

Bloomfield 5, Honeoye 0

Bloomfield won by a count of 2,389 to 2,007 at Roseland Bowl.

Ryan Wollschleger bowled a 202 game in his 540 series for the Bombers.

For Honeoye, Darren Redmond bowled a 422 series.

Monday

Boys basketball

Victor 63, Rush-Henrietta 50

Matt Caggiano scored 19 points, Connor Williams scored 15 and Collin James scored 10 for the Blue Devils in their opener.

Girls bowling

Victor 5, Eastridge 0

The Blue Devils won by a count of 2,469 to 2,149 at Roseland Bowl.

Elianna Wilder bowled games of 191 and 189 in her 546 series and Gabrielle Myer had a 194 game in her 545 series.

Boys bowling

Victor 5, Eastridge 0

Victor won by a count of 2,428 to 1,620 at Roseland Bowl.

Alex Ottod bowled a 217 game in his 535 series and Colin Graham had a 223 game in his 517 series.