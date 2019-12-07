The crisp air of the season wakes us up during a season that also has the ability to bring the biggest of frustrations

Seeing snow on the ground the way we do now has always struck me because there is a duality of it that takes us in different directions.

On the one hand, it’s an element that limits us but on the other, it is part of something that is oh so very liberating. It limits us in a literal sense in that it creates boundaries that keep us from visiting spots that in other seasons are quite accessible.

The liberation? There is no fresher breath of air than winter air.

Because of the limits winter brings, the season does not have many fans. Of course, those with skis, sleds, snowshoes, snow machines and short fishing poles think otherwise.

But even with that passion, the manner in which winter can slow us down can be frustrating. Drivers usually move slower and sometimes, they don’t move at all when they end up in ditch or snowbank. The extra clothes and clumsy boots can be a tiresome chore to fetch time after time and even a simple walk to the mailbox takes more time than it should because it’s something you actually have to prepare for.

But by and large, the actual weather part of winter is manageable. Contrary to social media sentiment, not every snowfall is an event. And not every snowfall needs a name. Sometimes, snow simply falls from the sky. And sometimes, it even sticks to the ground. Imagine that.

But of course, there are times when the weather is an event and has a large impact on our daily lives. The snow piles up and up and up, driven by biting winds that make the chilly air even colder and, at times, downright unbearable.

This is when we see the biggest limitation because it keeps us at home with few options for outside, unless you have skis, sleds or snow machines.

But even in the face of these limits, we know the liberation is out there. It’s watching and waiting as if it’s daring us to not only reach out, but step out. Because that’s really the only way to experience it.

You know this feeling. The anticipation of opening the door and feeling that rush of cool, crisp air. The air that hits you in the face before it is drawn slowly into your lungs as if it were special-order air directly for the purpose of recharging our mind, body and spirit.

There is something cleansing about the cold air. Even if we don’t like winter, we’re hard-pressed to deny that a blast of this cool air is what we need to wake us up.

In a way, it’s strange that something that can bring such inconvenience to our lives can also bring such revitalization. But in another way, it makes perfect sense.

I’ll never understand why our calendar year begins in the middle of the season, but we’re at least in the ballpark. Because a new year often brings reflection of how the previous year was, and what the new will bring.

Often, we’re feeling recharged and even a little excited or optimistic for what’s to come. Or what we hope will come. And no matter what that hope is, it tends to revitalize us. It stirs our soul and motivates us to make it happen.

It’s a lot like the cold air that wakes us physically because from time to time, that’s what we need. Both physically and mentally.

As we come down the home stretch of 2019, here’s hoping it was a bright year. And as 2020 approaches, here’s to a year that’s as robust and muscular as you’re planning to make it be.

And if you need a little shot of motivation to help make that happen, to wake you up, just open your door and step outside.

