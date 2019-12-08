We're blessed to have plenty of them in this area, but let's take a look to find out how these unique animals came to be

A while back there was more than a little public concern and, to a lesser extent, outright outrage over a hunter who shot and tagged a uniquely marked piebald (brown and white) deer in Steuben County. A similar incident occurred several years earlier near Bloomfield.

Most of the published comments centered around either leaving the mostly white deer alone or banning the hunting of white or piebald deer completely with the passage of appropriate legislation. But that is actually a bad idea, and not for the reasons you might think.

To explain why, we need to take a trip back around 20,000 years into our distant past. The ice age is upon us, and sheets of ice up to two miles thick overlay much of the northern portion of what will one day become the United States.

The areas well south of the glaciers are not spared from the unending cold, either. Heavy snows fall in northern Florida and Arizona, and Texas enjoys a climate more akin to Minnesota today. In other words, every region of the country is cold, and most of it is covered in white for six or more months every year.

Nature has its own unique way of coping with such variable conditions. Every species of wild creature living before the ice ages began their assault on the land learned how to adapt to the new climate. Either that, or they became extinct and disappeared from the ecosystem. There was no middle ground to take.

Adapting to the cold took many forms. Large elephant-like creatures grew thick, wooly coats of hair and carried large quantities of fat under their skin to help insulate them from the intense cold. Giant cave bears and sloths grew thick coats of dense fur and learned how to eat a whole year’s worth of food in just four months. They apparently slept through the other eight.

Still, both species did not survive. Other species moved southward, always staying just beyond the reach of the ice and managing to find enough food to insure their survival.

The members of the deer family also learned to adapt. Those moose with longer legs were selected genetically over those with short ones, simply because long legs allowed the animal to move in deeper snows and reach higher on shrubs for their food. Other deer such as elk learned how to migrate, moving south in winter and north during the short summer period.

And some deer like the whitetail learned to survive through a different kind of adaptation.

The original ancestors of the whitetail deer were strictly grazers, living exclusively off of wild grasses. But the ice sheets and heavy snows covered those grasses for long periods, causing starvation among those animals unable to adapt. But some deer did adapt, learning how to nip buds for sustenance. They became browsers in winter, but returned to the grasses in summer.

What about the predators? They had to eat meat (fresh meat or carrion) if they were to survive. But hunting for them was much easier because the white snows highlighted their usually dark-colored prey. So some prey species adapted to the white background. Some rabbits developed the ability to turn white when winter snows arrived.

And whitetail deer adapted, too. Some changed color with the seasons, while others developed a permanent white coat through the natural mutation of their genes.

This adaptation to all-white hair was not albinism, the absence of color pigment in the skin and fur (albino) we sometimes see today. The white hair, caused by the mutation of a specific gene, became the dominant hair color of the species. But they still had brown eyes and a brown or black nose, just like the average deer today.

The reasons all-white deer dominated the herd color then are obvious. If a wolf pack chased a herd of deer, they would almost always concentrate on those animals that were the easiest to see. In a world of white snow these were the brown-colored animals. The all-white deer simply blended into the background, much as gray-brown deer do today in our (normally) gray-brown woodlands. And, it is surmised by experts who have studied this unique situation that brown deer back then were as scarce as all-white and piebald deer are today.

We can still see both of these adaptations in today’s deer herds. The white deer, complete with brown eyes and a black nose, can still be seen at the old Seneca Army Depot located south of Waterloo. These deer are protected by an 8-foot fence and controlled wildlife management practices that shields them from the natural selection processes that are still working today. Without that protection they could easily be wiped out as modern predators (today’s hunters) seek out easy (and unique) game to kill.

The white hair gene still pops up occasionally in the brown deer herds roaming our woodlands today. Sometimes it appears as a true, all-white deer. But piebald colors of white and brown patches, not unlike a paint horse, are far more common.

Every year, some hunters bag one of these unique trophies. And while there are no actual records maintained, biologists agree that it is likely several dozen to a hundred or more piebald deer are taken in New York each year.

Aesthetically speaking white deer and partially white are very beautiful. They are unique in a manner that is pleasing to the human eye. But white deer are not more beautiful than our more common brown deer. They are as beautiful, only in their own different and unique way. And that is their only difference.

Genetically speaking, they are inferior to the brown-colored deer. For that reason, most wildlife biologists would suggest that they be removed from the general population. But the gene that causes these white anomalies is spread throughout the population of deer in the northern tier of states, and it can never be completely removed.

For that reason we will always have the occasional white or piebald deer roaming our woodlands. And that is a very good thing.

And we in this area are doubly blessed that we have the old Seneca Army Depot with its “captive herd of white and partly white deer.” It is because of the incredible efforts of a few dedicated individuals, Dennis Money of Canandaigua being one of their leaders.

With proper management and a large dose of TLC, that unique herd of white whitetail deer will be with us for a long time to come.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.