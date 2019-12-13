Here are the 2019 postseason honors for players in Classes C1 and D, which includes Red Jacket and Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield

Here are the 2019 Section V football All-Stars for Classes C1 and D as determined by coaches and officials.

Class C1

Player of the Year: Lucas Krawczyk (Attica).

First team offense

Tanner Dettman (Dansville), Mekhi Mahan (Penn Yan), Kyle Berna (Penn Yan), Julian Ruiz (Waterloo), Kaden Adams (Bath), Lucas Krawczyk (Attica), Jacob Gross (Attica), Zachary Strzelec (Attica), TJ Swagler (East Rochester/Gananda), Ryan Ryan Carnevale (Dansville), Justin Smith (Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield), Brennan Prather (Penn Yan), Michael Hubbard (Waterloo), Kyle Valastro (Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield), Brian Suhr (East Rochester/Gananda), Joshua Conrad (Attica), Lucas Johnson (Attica), Alex Biehl (Attica), Ben Parrone (East Rochester/Gananda), Brandon Gray (East Rochester/Gananda), Dylon Moskal (East Rochester/Gananda), John Wilkinson (Dansville), Jon Mashewske (Penn Yan), Trevor Groom (Waterloo), Joshua Miles (Bath).

First team defense

Joshua Conrad (Attica), Lucas Johnson (Attica), Alex Biehl (Attica), Ben Parrone (East Rochester/Gananda), Brandon Gray (East Rochester/Gananda), Brian Suhr (East Rochester/Gananda), Trevor Groom (Waterloo), Joshua Miles (Bath), Lucas Krawczyk (Attica), Zachary Strzelec (Attica), TJ Swagler (Attica), Dylon Moskal (East Rochester/Gananda), John Wilkinson (Dansville), Shane Crandall (Dansville), Justin Smith (Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield), Jacob Gross (Attica), Ryan Carnevale (Dansville), Tanner Dettman (Dansville), Michael Hubbard (Waterloo), Julian Ruiz (Waterloo), Kaden Adams (Bath), Kyle Valastro (Marcus Whitman/Bath).

Class D

Co-Players of the Year: Jeddiah Reese (Batavia Notre Dame) and Jake Anderson (Red Jacket).

Coach of the Year: Joe Zambito (Batavia Notre Dame).

First team offense

Gabe MacDonald (Batavia Notre Dame), Matt Record (Red Jacket), Roque Santiago (Canisteo-Greenwood), Justic Fanaro (Perry), Jed Reese (BND), Ty Woods (Alexander), Logan Keifer (Red Jacket), Alex MacDonell (Bolivar-Richburg), Evan Salvaggio (Geneseo), Ethan Doran (York-Pavilion), Ahmir James (Lyond/Sodus), Cam Chance (Clyde-Savannah), Kam Lyons (Alexander), Chase Rizzo (Red Jacket), Andrew Morling (Canisteo-Greenwood), Mason Randall (BND), Nate Luker (Alexander), Trent Sibble (Bolivar-Richburg), Kyle Wittenrich (Cuba-Rushford).

First team defense

Dakota Sica (BND), Ethan Heineman (Alexander), Trenton Coyne (Red Jacket), Nathan Button (Canisteo-Greenwood), Tyler Smith (Bolivar-Richburg), Caden Willis (Geneseo), James Kennedy (York-Pavilion), Benjamin Kemp (Lyons/Sodus), Cody Henry (BND), Nick Kramer (Alexander), Hunter FitzPatrick (Red Jacket), Jacob Houghtaling (Canisteo-Greenwood), Hudson Evingham (Bolivar-Richburg), Lucas Sears (Perry), Julius Korytkowski (Cuba-Rushford), Mark Sanders (BND), Adam Wright (Geneseo), Noah Rattray (Clyde-Savannah).

Special teams

Eric Cline, kicker (Alexander), Tony Zambito, returner (BND).