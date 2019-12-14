Never mind the spotlight that will be glaring on the Buffalo Bills when they make their first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2007 for their showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What time the game starts, or how big the national TV audience will be, seems to matter an awful lot to fans, but it matters exactly zero percent to the Bills, and that’s the way it should be.

“I don’t know if we ever really thought about that at all and obviously, we’re playing well so the NFL wants to showcase premier teams and it’s cool to be in that position,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “But now we have to continue to earn the right to be put on TV and obviously it’s a big chance for us to showcase ourselves again and ultimately earn a playoff berth.”

The only thing on the Bills’ collective mind is winning this game because it would guarantee them a spot in the postseason for the second time in three years. And make no mistake, it would be highly prudent to get this accomplished Sunday because if they were to lose, things will get awfully uncomfortable around these parts.

A loss means they’d have to go to their house of horrors next Saturday in another nationally televised game to play the Patriots. New England might not be the juggernaut it once was, but would anyone feel confident in the Bills winning that game given their gloomy history at Gillette Stadium?

Should they lose to the Steelers and Patriots, then it all comes down to Week 17 at home against the Jets.

The Jets aren’t very good, but if you’ll recall in 2015, the Bills weren’t very good, the Jets came to New Era Field in Week 17 needing to win to get to the playoffs, and Buffalo ruined their season.

The Bills want to avoid at all costs needing to win in Week 17 to punch their ticket, so the judicious course of action is beat the Steelers. It won’t be easy.

Here’s my preview of the game:

Bills on offense

• Staying ahead of the sticks is going to be vital for the Bills because they can’t get into the same predicament they found themselves in far too often last week against the Ravens. Because of their poor execution on early downs, they faced third and at least eight yards on eight occasions and didn’t convert any into first downs, part of a woeful six three-and-out possessions and a 4 of 17 third-down conversion rate. Even on their lone TD drive last week, the Bills had minus-one yard on three first-down plays but were bailed out on a pair of second-down chunk plays, Dawson Knox’s 37-yard reception and Devin Singletary’s 38-yard run. First-down success won’t be easy, though, especially if the Bills run, as the Steelers are third in the NFL in yards per first down rush (3.6). Whether they run or throw, the Bills have to do a better job on first down and get themselves into more manageable distance situations.

• The Bills have to find a way to get Cole Beasley more involved because Beasley is the best wide receiver on this team at getting open quickly and doing damage. It was so maddening watching the Bills’ final offensive play last week. Allen locked onto John Brown running the quick slant from the moment he took the snap and never looked to his left. Beasley, in the left slot, put on a great fake to lose cornerback Marlon Humphrey, broke to the outside and was wide open. So open that not only would he have gotten the first down, he probably would have scored. The Steelers’ pass rush is fierce, and Allen has to do a better job of getting the ball out quicker, and Beasley should be his preferred target. According to Next Gen Stats, Beasley averages 3.2 yards of separation per route, top 25 among all wide receivers in the league and nearly a yard better than Brown’s 2.4. In terms of defenders’ cushion, defensive backs have afforded Beasley almost two more yards than Brown, meaning, theoretically, it should be easier to get him the ball than to Brown. Had Allen gone to Beasley rather than Brown at the end of both the Browns and Ravens games, the Bills would have, at the very least, gotten both games to overtime.

• The line has to bounce back from a rough day against Baltimore, but you have to wonder if it can. Allen was under siege by the Ravens’ blitzing approach, and the Steelers, while they don’t blitz as often, will bring the heat, too. They lead the league in sacks (48), QB hits (96) and takeaways (33) and according to NFL Research, no team has led in all three categories since the 1974 Steel Curtain Steelers. The big matchup looks like it will be Pittsburgh’s top sacker, T.J. Watt, working against rookie RT Cody Ford. Ford has struggled all season with speed rushers, and now he’s facing one of the best as Watt has 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Bills on defense

• The Bills’ run defense did a nice job with its disciplined approach against the Ravens, against not only Lamar Jackson but also Mark Ingram. They have to do it again because if they can thwart the Steelers’ running game and force Pittsburgh QB Devlin Hodges to throw, they should be in great shape. Running back James Conner is expected to return for the Steelers and he will boost the running game, but no matter which back has been used by Pittsburgh — Conner, Bennie Snell or Jaylen Samuels — the success rate is lacking as the Steelers average just 3.7 yards per attempt. The Bills need to be true to their gaps against a solid Steelers line that features C Maurkice Pouncey, RG David DeCastro and LT Alejandro Villanueva. One thing the Steelers have shown is using six offensive linemen in some run situations, so LBs Alexander, Tremaine Edmunds, and Matt Milano may be confronted with a big man blocking them at the second level.

• Hodges has been a fun story in the Steel City, but let’s pump the brakes on him being the next great Steelers QB. He’s 3-0 as a starter, and in those games he has beaten the Chargers, Browns, and Cardinals who rank 8th, 15th and 30th, respectively, in points allowed per game, and the Steelers managed to score a combined five touchdowns and 53 total points on offense. For the season in five appearances, Hodges has completed 71.1 percent of his passes, but it’s game manager stuff. He has only 682 yards and 79 came on one play, a TD pass to WR James Washington against the Bengals when Hodges relieved ineffective Mason Rudolph and the Steelers barely beat then-winless Cincinnati. The Bills may not have to face WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, which leaves Washington and Diontae Johnson as the main outside targets, and the Bills’ secondary should be able to clamp down and make things extremely difficult.

• This would be a good night for the Bills’ defense to get a few takeaways. It’s going to be tough sledding for Allen and the offense, so it would really benefit from an occasional short field in a game where a field goal could very well decide the outcome. This has not been a strength for Buffalo as it has forced only 16 turnovers (one on special teams) and the offense has scored just 31 points. The Steelers have turned it over 21 times, tied for 11th most in the league, though Rudolph was responsible for the bulk of that. Since his benching, the Steelers have only three turnovers in the last 2 ½ games. Still, Pittsburgh has committed at least one turnover in 20 consecutive games; no other team has an active streak longer than eight. If the Bills extend that trend and the offense can convert it into points, it could be huge.

My pick: Steelers 13, Bills 10

Ugly. That’s the kind of game America is most likely going to get because when you look at these two teams with their flawed offenses and strong defenses, what else would anyone expect?

Scoring will be at a premium and in all likelihood, this is going to come down to field position and the winner will be the team that makes the one pivotal play on offense that will decide it. The Steelers are at home and — unlike the Bills, who just need to win one of their last three games to get into the postseason — have some work to do. They need this one even more than Buffalo, and I think they’ll out-ugly the Bills to get it.

Game information

When: 8:20 p.m. Sunday

Where: Heinz Field

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)

Satellite TV: DirecTV channel 705

Satellite radio: Sirius 81, XM 225

Radio: WCMF-FM (96.5)/WROC-AM (950)

Series: Steelers lead 14-8.