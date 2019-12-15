I really enjoy getting feedback from any of my 93 semi- regular readers. And the feedback I have been getting recently is, with the exception of a few columns, is overwhelmingly in favor of more dumb outdoor crook stories. So, since I try to remain on the cutting edge of journalistic excellence, here are some more dummies to chuckle over.

Bob Miller lives in the town of Mexico not too far from Oswego. And he sure must enjoy the taste of venison. It seems he spotted a deer grazing in a field, so he shot it.

However, there were just a few problems involved with his activities. He was sitting in his car at the time. It was stopped on a public highway. The deer was a doe, and he did not have a doe permit. The car (and he) were well within 500 feet of several homes at the time. And, one of those homeowners just happened to be standing in his front yard watching that deer when it suddenly dropped dead.

The environmental conservation officers who investigated the incident ended up writing him for a number of serious violations. They also wrote up his neighbor for loaning him a doe permit for the deer, which didn't make for good neighborly relations. Then the officers left.

However, that same day, about 6:00 pm, another ECO received an anonymous tip that there were two other deer at the Miller residence. So the two ECO's went to Miller's home, saw a deer hanging in an open shed, and checked it out. It appeared to be legal. However, there was a bloody rope hanging next to the buck that appeared to have held another deer.

The two officers then went to a nearby diner where Miller worked and asked him about the two deer. He remained adamant. There was only one deer, so stop harassing him. The officers went back to his house and asked his wife if there were any other deer. She said no, and then opened up the door and said, "look for yourself." They did, and soon observed the snout of a dead deer sticking out from underneath a bed. Miller received some more citations.

Not all of the dumb hunters are after deer. No, there are more than a few dumb small game hunters, too. Shortly after releasing a bunch of pheasants on the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area, an ECO was parked in his plainly marked state vehicle along a paved road watching the hunters chase some of those birds. Then he observed a pheasant walk out of high grass and start pecking in the shorter grass right next to the road (and near the officer's vehicle).

Another car drove up right next to that pheasant. Then the officer saw a shotgun barrel sticking out of the driver's window. He shot the unsuspecting pheasant, and then looked up to see the officer standing just a few feet away. Yep, he sure was surprised.

If you want to violate the game laws, it might be a good idea not to tick off your neighbor. An ECO from Yates County got a call one day. The caller wanted to know if it was legal to bait deer? It seems the caller had observed his neighbor suddenly posting his property. And when this guy walked the property line he could see piles of grapes and salt underneath a tree stand on that guy's property.

Well, naturally that officer was interested. He went to the complainant's property and did some old-fashioned hiking. He observed exactly what the complainant had described. A tree stand, piles of grapes and piles of salt. But the bow season wasn't open, so he quietly left the area.

The officer returned on the first Saturday of the bow season, and he observed a bow hunter in the suspected tree stand. The hunter told the officer that he had just seen the piles of bait that morning, having arrived at the deer stand well before first light. The ECO then asked if he had any other deer stands on that property, and the hunter replied there were a couple of others and his brother was hunting from one of them.

Jeff directed this guy to come with him as they went to talk with the brother. All along the way to the other stand he kept noticing more piles of grapes. And when they arrived at the other tree stand the ECO observed that stand was surrounded by piles of wheat and salt pellets. Case closed with arrest. Two arrests, that is.

The lengths that some people will go to in order to kill a deer is simply astounding. Two officers, patrolling along a shallow river after receiving a tip that a hunter would park on one side of that stream, wade across, and hunt deer over a bait pile on the other side, came upon a suspicious parked vehicle. So they drove to the other side, hiked two miles, and finally approached the bait pile with a little hut built nearby. They observed a pair of waders and foot prints leading right to the door of that small building.

They sat within ten yards of that hut for the next couple of hours until well after the sun had set. They wanted to see if any spotlights were being used, but didn't see any during their surveillance. Finally, they approached the hut and opened the door.

The poacher was sitting inside in a lawn chair. He was holding a loaded .308 rifle. He was also holding a night-vision scope. There was a portable spotlight on the ground next to his chair. That's well over $1,500 worth of equipment just to poach a deer illegally. And he lost it all as part of the fines and forfeitures he was penalized for later in court. Oh, and one other thing. This guy had been apprehended three years earlier for, as you might have already guessed, deer-jacking.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet. net.