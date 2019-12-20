Even in a year we don't harvest a deer, the sights and sounds of nature make every outing an educational experience

It wasn’t time completely wasted, even if the ultimate goal of bringing home a deer was not met.

As a hunter, not much is more disappointing. The excitement of the season builds and builds leading up to the Oct. 1 opener so it’s quite a letdown to not fulfill that excitement. But even in losing there are lessons, right? Lessons to be carried into the next deer season.

The thing about the deer season is that once it finally arrives, it takes different paths. Some are expected, others are not, but it’s all part of the journey.

On the one hand, you’re eager to get after because you’ve waited so long for this day. On the other, you don’t sweat much because you know you have more than two months of hunting ahead of you.

Of course, there are other factors that affect which path is taken. Weather plays a role, along with life outside of the woods with family and work. But even then, knowing you can hunt until the week before Christmas helps ease the anxiety of missing early days of the season afield.

Naturally, you never enter a season expecting it to be empty-handed, and any hunter will tell you that a bad day of hunting is still better than a good day at work. But what do hunters say about a bad season of hunting?

Depends on who you ask, really. But most will tell you that even though they didn’t bring in a deer, the days in the woods wouldn’t be traded for much if anything at all.

Yes, harvesting a deer is the primary goal in October, November and the first few weeks of December. But on the days that doesn’t happen, spending time in the woods and outside is rarely a waste of time. And when the entire season goes by without a deer, the same can be said for the accumulated hours and days in the outdoors.

Because that’s when you point to the next-best part of being outside, which is your front-row seat to observe nature. Some of it is routine and quite honestly, annoying. For instance, squirrels. But even then, these critters can provide amusing sequences like the chatterbox red I watched on a stump for close to 45 minutes as it worked a walnut.

But much of what we can see never gets old. Late in the shotgun season, I set up in field full of golden rod that was edged by a hardwood hedgerow not far from a field of standing corn. Imagine my delight upon hearing the familiar cluck of a wild turkey, then hearing sound of flapping wings as they hit the dried corn stalks before a lone turkey burst from the corn and flew to a large limb on a walnut tree not more than 50 yards from where I sat.

Later, in that same area for an afternoon hunt, I started to hear the turkey calls. In the distance, I spot several dark objects moving along the ground, probably 200 yards away or more.

Out come the binoculars and as I watch the turkey move from the woods and across a grassy field toward the standing corn, I lose count well after I reach 30. Beautiful, fascinating and just plain excellent.

On some hunts after snow, it’s fun to study the animal prints left behind. Deer are plentiful, of course, as are rabbit, fox and all those turkey. But discussions with a landowner opened my eyes for other possibilities and it was quite a thrill to find bobcat tracks at the tail end of the shotgun season and into the black powder week.

And even though I wasn’t able to shoot a deer this season, it was not without a spectacle. Like the day my walk into the field wasn’t more than 30 seconds old when I kicked up a pair of large bucks and a doe.

It was all I could do to watch as they bounded away, then stopped on the hill opposite me to look back. With the doe leading the way in a single file, it was captivating to watch as the trailing buck started to move toward the doe. But the buck in the middle didn’t like that and not only turned to face the trailing buck, but lowered its head and charged to make sure the message was not misunderstood.

That’s the kind of activity you don’t get to see anywhere but in the woods. It’s a reality show at its finest and purest, and you’re never going to experience that from the couch.

Oh, sure, those in rural areas may be able to see a lot of wildlife from inside the house. But there is no way to see it, hear it and bring all the senses together for spectacles like this unless you’re up and outside.

If you had a great deer season, congrats. And if you didn’t have a great deer season, congrats as well.

Because either way, it was time well spent.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez