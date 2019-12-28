It's been a year of goodbyes, which brings change, which sets the stage for new goals in 2020

We’ve all turned the page on a year or two, maybe more.

And when we do, it’s natural to take stock in what was and maybe even look forward to what will be. So as we come down the stretch of 2019, one thought dominates here: This is one more goodbye in a year of many.

Saying goodbye to people and places takes many forms, of course, but they almost always get you to thinking. Some are final, others are temporary.

In June, I said goodbye to my father. It was painful then and still is, probably because it’s a final goodbye.

Or is it? In the physical sense, it is. But as many of you know, the spirit and guidance of a departed loved one stays with you. I’ve found this to be true and it certainly helps, but it’s never quite enough.

Also this year, I said goodbye to a kid who left for college and I said goodbye to co-workers. And while those goodbyes certainly fall into the temporary category because we’ll all see each other again, it’s still different. Routines are shifted, time together is changed and the familiarity of faces is altered.

So maybe it’s not so much the goodbye as much as it is the change. It affects us all at one point or another because it’s not just the world around us that changes, it’s us as people that changes too.

How we respond is the key.

There are a lot of cliches out there when it comes to goodbyes. Most of them center on the new opportunities that come from saying goodbye. But as doors close, not all of them open again. Not all of them even let us poke our head inside for a final look at what we’re leaving behind.

So what then?

It’s questions like this that are nearly impossible to answer. And sometimes, we just have to accept that there is no answer, then turn to friends and family to help with that acceptance.

And as tough as some of these goodbyes can be, this is where we can find the blessings. The very fact that we have difficult goodbyes is a sign of greater things, because we don’t struggle with departure from that which we do not love.

What’s more, knowing we have friends and family to lean on is no less significant. Because like many, I’m not the only one on this journey in 2019. I have company and more will join this path in the time to come.

To be sure, this reflection of 2019 is not a lament. It’s more observational than anything because when you experience as many years as I have, a lot of them run together. And now, they’re starting to run together quickly.

But every once in a while, something or some things come along to shake up the ordinary. Events unfold to challenge your comfort zone.

And as much as I adore routine, the shake up is good. It’s forced me to assess a few things, both in the office and outside of it. Things I can be better at and things I want to experience.

So as 2019 comes to close, here’s hoping that however it treated you, there are lessons and motivations to carry you into 2020. I’m eager to leave 2019 behind, not because I want to forget what happened.

It’s more about eagerness to see how it shaped me for what I’m going to accomplish in 2020.

