I was going through some of my old columns the other day when I came across one that brought back some good memories. Outdoor Trivia is a favorite topic of mine that I have neglected for far too long.

So readers, here is a brand new installment, slightly overdue, that will test your knowledge.

1. Do raccoons hibernate during the winter?

2. The canvasback duck is one of the most sought-after trophies for hardy cold-weather waterfowl hunters. True or False, this species has been so over-hunted in recent years that it is on the verge of extinction?

3. Which trout species was most likely to be found swimming in smaller New York streams in 1776?

4. In the past three or four decades, coyotes have become well established in our area. True or False, the coyote will actually hunt down and kill a whitetail deer?

5. Does any bird or animal (besides humans) turn gray as they grow older?

6. Name two food items that black bears and whitetail deer both like to eat?

7. What is an omnivore, and give three examples?

8. What is a carnivore, and give three examples of critters that are completely carnivorous in nature (be careful on this one)? 9. Now here’s one for anglers. What is a popper?

10. The Hawaiian Islands have suffered more animal extinctions than any other geographic area on earth. Why?

11. What is a pangolin?

12. There are four species of very large (more than 40 pounds), ground dwelling, flightless birds, of which the ostrich is probably the best known. Name two of the other three.

BONUS Question: True or False: The jaguar is native only to South America and (occasionally) Central America?

ANSWERS

1. No. When the weather is extremely cold or there is a lot of snow on the ground they may spend several days or even weeks at a time sleeping in their dens. But on warmer winter days they will be out and about looking for food such as waste corn in harvested fields.

2. False! Due to excellent conditions on the prairie pothole region where they breed and raise their broods, the canvasback has experienced a tremendous rebound in population. Biologists feel there are probably more “cannies” in North America today than at anytime in recent memory.

3. Of the three main trout species found in our state’s waters today (rainbows, browns and brook trout) only the brook trout is actually a native species. The others were introduced by humans, often at the expense of the native trout living there.

4. True. While they prefer feeding on mice and other small mammals as well as various targets of opportunity they might stumble across, they will occasionally hunt larger mammals including deer and livestock such as sheep.

5. Yes! Recent research has shown that the hen redhead duck accumulates more gray feathers on their head as they age. The oldest hens have so many gray feathers that, in some cases, their heads appear almost white.

6. Since black bear are omnivorous they actually share a large number of food items with deer. These include acorns, beechnuts, and a wide variety of grasses. Both species will also eat standing crop grains such as corn and waste grain left after harvest.

7. Omnivorous are animals that eat virtually any edible thing, including meat and plant materials. Examples would include red and gray foxes, skunks, raccoons, opossums, and humans.

8. Carnivores eat only meat or meat by-products such as internal parts. While there are several mammals that are almost completely carnivorous (cougars, bobcats, lynx, shrews, polar bear), no mammal is completely carnivorous in nature. They all eat some plant material such as grasses. Only some members of the raptor family (hawks and owls) such as the redtail hawk, coopers hawk, peregrine falcon, great horned owl, kestrel, and similar birds of prey are completely carnivorous.

9. A popper is a fishing lure usually with a hollow area on the forward part of the head. It is designed to represent an insect or injured minnow, and attracts fish by making a popping sound when suddenly pulled forward.

10. The Hawaiian Islands were so isolated that they developed their own unique life forms, and there were no predators. When European man arrived he brought with him rats and pigs. It is these two species that are credited with causing the extinction of most of the Hawaiian birds and plants that are now lost forever.

11. The pangolin, a native of Africa, is the only mammal with true scales. It eats ants, termites and other insects. When threatened it rolls itself into a tight ball that most predators cannot penetrate.

12. The rhea of South America and the emu and cassowary of Australia are the other three.

BONUS: False. The jaguar, while it is usually pictured in a jungle setting, is actually a common predator of arid portions of Mexico and the southwestern region of the United States. But I bet the new border wall will severely cut into cross-border migrations of these beautiful big cats.

How did you do?

If you scored 90 percent or better you are a real naturalist and outdoors expert. If you scored 80 percent or better pat yourself on the back for your wealth of outdoor knowledge.

A score of 70 percent or better is pretty good, but you may need to spend a little more time in the natural history section of your local library. And if you scored under 70 percent, your assignment is to write a 300-word essay on your favorite outdoor subject and send it to me in care of the Daily Messenger.

And here is a little more interesting trivia. A lot of anglers do not hunt because hunting is such a “dangerous” sport. However, for the past two decades, sport fishing-related injuries and deaths have averaged more than 170 per year in New York.

When you consider that there is no legal requirement to report non-fatal fishing accidents, the actual number of fishing related accidents is no doubt far higher. Sort of makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.