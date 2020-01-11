Every athlete deserves respect for putting their skill on display, but here is a debatable list of which games are the toughest to play

We’re in the heart of the winter sports season, and I got to thinking.

So the first thing I did was take a step back and collect myself. And once I gathered my senses, I embraced a sports debate that’s as old sports themselves: Which sport is the most difficult?

There are so many variables in this debate, whether it’s with yourself or others. Still, it’s fun to do every once in a while so feel free to @ me all you want as I make my case for this ranking of local winter sports, with the most difficult sport at the very end.

Bowling

Certainly not picking on bowlers, but elite levels of cardio and endurance are not required to excel at the center although it can help.

Still, to excel in bowling requires a skill set different from other sports. Focus, determination, hand-eye coordination and the ability to deal with pressure are paramount to success on the lanes and while many may think it’s easy, we know it’s not. The great ones just make it look that way.

Alpine Sking

Physical fitness is definitely a determining factor for those who not only ski down a mountain, but ski down a mountain as fast as they can.

It takes a special level of courage to say “sure, I’ll do this” but it also takes great coordination between feet, legs, arms and brain to keep your balance as you’re flying down the slopes, all while trying to steer yourself to and through the slalom gates.

Cheerleading

We’ve all heard the jokes made about cheerleading and if you still make those jokes, you haven’t been paying attention. The cheerleaders of today are nowhere close to what we saw on the sidelines years ago.

Make no mistake, cheerleaders today are athletes. They jump, tumble, roll, twist and fly. The skill required for stunts is incredibly impressive, not to mention the courage and trust needed in teammates to help pull off the stunts.

Track and field

I’ve always loved track and field, indoors or out. It has everything to do with the purity of a sport that dates back to the classics. Simply: Who can run the fastest, jump the farthest or highest and throw the farthest?

The field events are combination of physical and mental strength, and the runners are running against each other and the clock. A coach told me long ago there is a difference between running and racing, and only the runners who learn to race are successful.

Swimming

Swimming is an excruciating test of strength and endurance. And much like track, swimmers are racing as fast as they can to a finish line. But unlike track, swimmers are going through a wall of water to get there while holding their breath. That’s heavy duty resistance.

There is nowhere to hide as a swimmer and you can’t blame failures on a coach or a coach’s system. It’s all on you, because you can’t argue with the clock.

Basketball

Constant sprints up and down the floor. Endless jumps for rebounds and the constant physical contact for those who play the post.

It takes an incredible amount of athleticism to play and succeed on the basketball court. You need strength, quickness and endurance. In other words, you need it all.

And even if you have it all, you can remain among the ordinary. To rise above, you need creativity on offense to break down and get through defenders, which requires split-second decision making on the fly.

Hockey

Whenever I watch hockey, especially a close game in the final minutes, all I can think about is how badly the legs of the players must be burning after all that skating.

I’m always amazed at the skill it takes for this game, set apart by most because it’s one of the few with equipment on the feet that is driven by however much power you have. The endurance it takes to constantly motor the weight of your own body up and down the ice and shifting directions on a dime all while handling a stick to control a puck in front you is nothing short of incredible.

In many ways, hockey and basketball are at the same level. What sets hockey apart, for me, is the physical contact. Doing all of the above is impressive. But doing it while an opponent is looking to send your body to the ice or into the wall adds up to an impressive set of skills to play a game.

Wrestling

And here we are, at the top of the list. Wrestlers are not unique in requiring many of the aforementioned skills of mental and physical toughness, strength, endurance and determination.

They need all of these and often, they need it all at the same time. But even more, wrestlers need an ungodly amount of discipline. Because not only do wrestlers need the skill set, they need to maintain their weight while doing it. It’s not easy to turn your back on a pizza or cheeseburger when you’re a teenager, knowing that if you indulge, you could come in above weight for your next match.

For kids to stick with a diet, especially during the three holidays known for eating big meals, really earns my respect.

Once they’re on the mat, wrestlers need every skill imaginable. The physical exertion is draining, but like swimming, there is no hiding. If you cheated your workouts, it’s going to show and you have no one to blame but yourself.

Mentally, wrestlers can’t panic. But they have to adjust in a split second and solve a problem, or figure out a way to maintain momentum.

Again, this list by no means suggests one sport is better than another. They’re all different and require different sets of skill. And when it comes down to it, there is a level of respect from me for anyone who has the courage to put any kind of athletic skill on display for others to watch.

But, the bottom line for me is that with winter sports, it doesn’t get any more difficult than wrestling.

