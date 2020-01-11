Three Canandaigua wrestlers are among other locals to advance to semifinal round at 45th annual event

Three Canandaigua Academy wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round of the Bradshaw Tournament. And while that’s where each ended their run in the 45th edition of this annual event, context highlights the achievement.

At 170 pounds, Austin Cayward was on the mat after missing much of the early part of wrestling because of a football injury.

At 182 pounds, Wes Allen is wrestling for the first season since his junior high days.

And at 195 pounds, Ryan Kuhn is another recent returnee to the mat after an injury in the first week of wrestling practice.

In other words, not bad for three wrestlers whose experience this season has been limited, to say the least.

“It makes me feel like we’re doing things right,” first-year Canandaigua coach Eric Mullen said.

Cayward lost by fall to John Santowski of Pittsford in his match and Kuhn lost a 10-3 decision to eventual champ Dominic DiStasio of Irondequoit.

Allen, meanwhile, was a 6-5 leader with 1:44 left in the third period of his match before Christopher Pannell of Webster Thomas scored a takedown with 12 seconds left for a 7-6 lead.

Allen knew he had to score at least a point to send the match to overtime and had little time to do it. But the senior managed an escape at the horn, then dropped a 9-7 decision with 17 seconds left in overtime when Pannell scored another takedown.

“I had some shots where I could have finished but I didn’t,” said Allen, who was hoping to win a Bradshaw title to join his father Todd, who won the Bradshaw in 1993.

And that last move to send the match to OT?

“He ended up scoring and I panicked,” he said. “I didn’t want to go out like that. So I just tried as many moves as I could think of and it worked out.”

In the other 182-pound semifinal, Regan Endres of Victor wrestled one of the more exciting matches of the afternoon. It was a 1-0 decision to Sam Halstead of Williamson/Marion/Sodus, but Halstead’s point on an escape wasn’t scored until there were 57 seconds left in the match.

Several shoots for a possible takedown in the final seconds didn’t work for Endres, who said he could have wrestled better.

“I could have been a little more aggressive there,” he said. “But things aren’t always going to go your way. I’m happy with myself. I think I could have been in the finals, but it is what it is.”

At 132 pounds, Palmyra-Macedon’s Dylan Dollar won his first two matches by fall, then advanced to the semis with an 8-2 decision over Jayden Reid of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan. But against eventual champion Ryan Sanko of Pittsford, Dollar was constantly on defense in a 9-0 loss.

“He was really tough on top,” said Dollar. “My goal was to place … so I’m proud of my progress.”

With 290 wrestlers from 22 teams, Mullen was more than pleased with the weekend turnout. Especially since weather wasn’t a concern.

“We definitely lucked out with that,” he said. “We usually have to factor in for that but we’re happy with the amount of participation. We have coaches here who wrestled in this tournament so like to bring their teams and that shows it means something to them.”

Local finalists

At 113 pounds, Cold Nadrich of Webster Thomas lost in the final by fall in 3:28 to Tommy Dale of Horseheads. At 160 pounds, Tyler Langley scored a 5-2 decision over Jack Feltz of Clarence to win the title.

Ryan Sanko of Pittsford won the 132-pound title with a 10-3 decision over Jon Palozzi of Clarence.

The final at 170 pounds was an all-Section V matchup with Derek Woodall of Irondequoit defeating John Santowski of Pittsford, 11-3, in the championship.

Christopher Pannell of Webster Thomas won the 182-pound title with a 4-2 win over Sam Halstead of Williamson/Marion/Sodus.

The final at 195 was another all-Section V matchup and Dominic DiStasio scored a 7-0 decision over Max Murphy of Pittsford for the title.

In the 285-pound final, Daishawn Rowe of Geneva lost to Lucas Scott of Chenango Forks by fall in 1:24.

Team scores

Tioga 232.5, Webster Thomas 232.5, Horseheads 223, Clarence 192, Pittsford 173, Chenango Forks 159, Victor 118.5, Canandaigua 108, Palmyra-Macedon 94, Irondequoit 93, South Seneca 92, Hilton 88, Port Byron 88.5, Geneva 62, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan 54, Williamson/Marion/Sodus 49, Penfield 45, Alexander 42, Honeoye Falls-Lima 40, Ithaca 22, McQuaid 19, Waterloo 19, Odessa Montour/Watkins Glen 15, Dundee 10.