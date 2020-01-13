Meet the Canandaigua lineman who led the way on both lines for the Braves, along with the rest of our All-Star team from CA, Victor, Red Jacket, Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield

Size helps. So does quickness and strength.

But even if you have all that, it’s worthless without one intangible: Ego. Or specifically, a lack of it.

That’s what it takes to be a successful offensive lineman in football, because linemen are the people doing the heavy lifting, the hard work and the dirty jobs that clear the way for running backs, quarterbacks and receivers. And really, how often are the linemen praised?

“I don’t care about any of that,” said Dalton Boylan, a senior lineman for Canandaigua Academy who played offense and defense. “My only focus is the job.”

Because of that, Boylan became the focus, and perhaps nightmare, for opposing coaches. When it came to pulling down the line on offense or applying pressure to the quarterback, Boylan has few if any peer and that’s why he is The Daily Messenger’s Player of the Year for football for the 2019 season.

At 6-feet, 2-inches and 200 pounds, Boylan isn’t the biggest lineman in stature. But when it comes to heart, drive and passion, he’s in a class all by himself. And that athleticism was on full display during a season in which the Braves went 10-2, won their first Section V title since 2007 and advanced to the Class A state semifinals.

“He’s a selfless athlete,” CA coach Jeff Welch said of Boylan. “He just loves to play football and who gets credit doesn’t matter to him.”

Offensively, Boylan was an active lineman who certainly enjoyed the challenge of blocking. And he was part of unit that helped the Braves average 226 rushing yards per game this season. But when a running play called his number to pull down the line and get a running start into his blocking assignment, the juices really started to flow.

“That’s my favorite,” he said with a grin, acknowledging the enjoyment of physical contact.

He’s been a lineman since his Frank Baker youth football days with the Steelers. That’s where he learned to accept the mentality of being a lineman, although he did give it a go as a fullback by the time he got to junior varsity.

“For about one practice,” he said with a laugh. “Then coach (Ben) Rose came up to me and said they needed me at tackle.”

At the varsity level, he credits coach Zach Gisleson with fine-tuning the physical technique required for linemen.

“Stay low and keep your hands in,” said Boylan.

Defensively, Boylan made 48 tackles and was second on the team with 19 tackles for a loss. He had 4 quarterback sacks, 3 of them coming in the state semifinal game, and also intercepted a pass.

And as much as he enjoys work on the offensive line, it’s the defensive line that really gets him going.

“There’s a little more strategy there,” he said. “All the movement and timing, I think of it as an art. Then you’re trying to get blockers off of you and you have to react and make the play. You do your job, but it can get pretty complicated.”

But no matter how complicated it got, Boylan was there and got the job done. That’s why he played, as Welch put it, every meaningful snap on both side of the ball.

“We preach two things,” said Welch. “Relentless effort and consistency. We knew he was ready to go and that he was going to perform well.”

Boylan is hoping to play in college and said he’s still exploring options. He wants to study communication with the plan of becoming a journalist. And when that writing dream unfolds, he’ll certainly have a nice story to tell about his football days at CA.

“I was on the team that opened the turf at Braves Field and the team that closed Evans Field,” he said. “And that’s where it all started when I was a kid, playing 2-hand touch on that hill behind the end zone and getting yelled at by Uncle Randy (Boylan).”

All-Star team

Justin Smith (Marcus Whitman): Senior RB/LB and the Wildcats were 0-7 in the regular season … Rushed 118 times for 670 yards, 3 touchdowns on the ground and 1 receiving … Had 800 all-purpose yards … Made 70 tackles, 10 for a loss and forced 2 fumbles. Recovered 1 fumble and defended a pass … Named Section V Class C first team All-Star on offense and defense.

Chase Rizzo (Red Jacket): Senior WR/DB helped lead Indians to 7-3 record and berth in Class D semifinals … Caught 21 passes for 580 yards (28 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns … Ran the ball 6 times for 54 yards … Made 18 tackles, intercepted 3 passes, including 2 returned for TDs, and recovered 2 fumbles … Named Section V Class D first team All-Star on offense.

Matt Record (Red Jacket): Senior QB helped lead Indians to 7-3 record and berth in Class D semifinals … Completed 41 of 91 passes for 1,034 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions … Ran 13 times for 39 yards … Made 6 tackles as a defensive back … Named Section V Class D first team All-Star on offense.

Logan Keifer (Red Jacket): Senior RB helped lead Indians to 7-3 record and a berth in the Class D semifinals … Led Indians with 791 rushing yards on 104 carries (7.6 average) and a team-high 7 TDs … Made 6 tackles … Named Section V Class D first team All-Star on offense.

Hunter FitzPatrick (Red Jacket): Senior helped lead Indians to 7-3 record and berth in Class D semifinals … Made 39 tackles, leading the team in both tackles for a loss (15) and QB sacks (7) … Also recovered a fumble … Ran the ball 30 times for 233 yards (7.8 average) and 1 TD … Named Section V Class D first team All-Star on defense.

Nate Mayou (Palmyra-Macedon): Senior lineman helped lead Red Raiders to a 4-5 record, including a run to the Section V Class B semifinals … Led the Red Raiders with 103 tackles for an average of 11.4 per game … Had 20.5 tackles that went for a loss … Credited with 12 QB hurries … Named Monroe County Class B first team All-Star on defense.

Grady Arnold (Palmyra-Macedon): Senior WR/LB/K helped lead Red Raiders to a 4-5 record, including a run to the Section V Class B semifinals … Caught a team-high 26 passes 341 yards and 5 touchdowns … Made 44 tackles, 13 for a loss … Credited with 12 QB hurries … Averaged 30.3 yards on 26 punts with 5 downed inside the 20 … Made 18 of 24 point-after kicks and was 6 of 7 on field goals with a long of 40 yards … Named Monroe County Class B special teams All-Star.

Dom Comella (Canandaigua): Senior RB/DB helped lead Braves to a 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and a berth in the Class A state semifinals … Led team with 1,023 yards and 8 TDs on 162 carries … Best game came against Eastridge in Section V semifinal, when he rushed for 286 yards and 5 TDs … Made 8 tackles, including 1 QB sack … Returned 9 kickoffs with 375 yards and 2 TDs … Named Monroe County Class A1 first team All-Star on offense.

Cody Aikey (Canandaigua): Junior lineman helped lead Braves to 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and berth in Class A state semifinal … Integral leader on an offensive line that cleared the way for a running game that averaged 226 yards per game … Named Monroe County Class A1 first team All-Star on offense.

JC Clifford (Canandaigua): Senior DL/TE helped lead Braves to 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and berth in Class A state semifinals … Made 71 tackles, including a team-high 29 for a loss … Also had 7 QB sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass defended … Caught 6 passes for 89 yards and 4 TDs … Named Monroe County Class A1 Player of the Year.

Seth Vigneri (Canandaigua): Senior RB/LB helped lead Braves to a 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and berth in Class A state semifinals … Second on the team with 74 tackles, 10 for a loss and 1 QB sack … Also had 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception … Rushed 81 times for 429 yards and 8 TDs … Caught 5 passes for 69 yards and 1 TD … Named Monroe County Class A1 first team All-Star on defense.

Ryan Welch (Canandaigua): Senior DL/OL helped Braves to 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and berth in Class A state semifinals … Made 48 tackles with 17 for a loss, including 5 QB sacks … Named Monroe County Class A1 second team All-Star.

Wes Allen (Canandaigua): Senior LB/RB helped lead Braves to 10-2 record, Section V title and berth in Class A state semifinals … Led Braves with 75 tackles, 15 for a loss and 1 QB sack … Also had a fumble recovery returned for a TD and 1 interception … Named Monroe County Class A1 first team All-Star on defense.

Matt Vierhile (Canandaigua): Senior WR/LB/K/P helped lead Braves to 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and a berth in the Class A state semifinals … Rushed for 91 yards and 1 TD on 15 carries … Led Braves with 32 catches for 365 yards and 4 TDs … Made 16 tackles, 1 for a loss intercepted 1 pass … Converted 39 of 43 extra-point kicks … Made 3 of 5 field goal attempts … Named Monroe County Class A1 second team All-Star.

Bryan Boldrin (Canandaigua): Sophomore QB/DB helped lead Braves to 10-2 record, Section V Class A title and a berth in the Class A state semifinals … Took over starting role 3 weeks into season and completed 79 of 128 passes (61%) for 1,285 yards, 18 TDs and 7 interceptions … Ran the ball 30 times for 68 yards and 2 TDs … Made 6 tackles, 1 for a loss and intercepted a pass … Named Monroe County Class A1 second team All-Star.

Sam Castiglia (Victor): Senior OL/K helped lead Blue Devils to 6-2 record … Made 23 of 28 extra points and 3 of 6 field goals with a long of 33 yards …Averaged 32 yards on 18 punts with 3 downed inside the 20-yard line … Made 37 tackles with 7.5 for a loss … Named Monroe County Class A1 special teams All-Star.

Timmy Keohane (Victor): Senior WR/DB helped lead Blue Devils to 6-2 record … Led Victor with 69 tackles, 21 solo and 4 for a loss … Ran the ball 10 times for 123 yards and 2 TDs … Named Monroe County Class A1 first team All-Star on defense.

Trevor Knapp (Victor): Junior WR/DB helped lead Blue Devils to a 6-2 record … Second on the team with 63 tackles, 3 for a loss … Caught 8 passes for 156 yards and 2 TDs … Returned 6 kickoffs for team-high 93 yards … Named Monroe County Class A1 first team All-Star on defense.

Rushawn Baker (Victor): Junior RB/DB helped lead Blue Devls to 6-2 record … Led Victor with 435 yards on 66 carries (6.6 yards per carry) even with injuries limiting him to just 5 games … Caught 8 passes for 107 yards and a TD … Named Monroe County Class A1 second team All-Star.