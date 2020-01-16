Derek Andrews sinks winning basket in final seconds to lift Braves over Webster Schroeder, which leads off our recap of Wednesday's local sports

It’s been a long basketball season for the Canandaigua Academy boys.

And as the losses begin to pile up, a few by lopsided margins, it can make it feel even longer. But it can also make the wins feel even better, especially the way it unfolded Wednesday night for the Braves.

Sophomore guard Derek Andrews hit a 3-pointer at horn of the first overtime, sending the Braves to a 66-65 win over Webster Schroeder.

It was the first game for CA on its home court this season and as the Andrews shot fell through the basket, it triggered an energetic celebration for players and fans who have endured their share of disheartening setbacks this season.

The Braves trailed by double figures twice on Wednesday night, but rallied both times. In the first half, senior Casey Herod led the first charge with 11 consecutive points on three straight 3-pointers and a basket.

Early in the second, another big Schroeder lead was whittled down and CA was within a point with about 6 minutes left. Schroeder had a 59-57 lead with 20 seconds left, but the Braves forced overtime on a basket with 11 seconds left.

In overtime, the Warriors led 65-60 with 42 seconds left but a 3-pointer from Nick Ferris made it a 65-63 game and with 6 seconds left, the CA defense forced a jump ball with the possession arrow favoring CA.

On the inbounds, Ferris got it to Herod in the corner, who then found at the top right of the arc. Andrews caught the pass, turned back to take a couple of steps for enough room to launch the winner.

The win gives CA a 3-6 record this season and its second win in three games. Herod finished with 35 points, including five 4-pointers, and four steals. Ferris had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks while Joey Urlacher scored seven points and Andrews finished with six.

Josh Hauman led Schroeder (4-7) with 21 points, all on seven 3-pointers, Ky’Mere Meeks scored 16 and Luke Insley scored 13.

Victor 67, Churchville-Chili 56

Collin James scored 18 points and Connor Williams scored 12 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 11-0.

Chase Dickens added 11 points for Victor.

Bloomfield 74, Naples 38

Sean Farrell had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Bombers (5-6) and Simon Wille scored 16 points.

Eric Sandle had eight points and eight rebounds for Bloomfield.

Ben Fowler scored 15 points for Naples (1-11) and Ryan Lester scored eight.

Marcus Whitman 64, Wellsville 41

Jordan Lahue had 26 points and six assists for the Wildcats (8-4) and Noah Hildreth had 13 points and five assists.

Liam Prendergast added seven points and eight rebounds for Whitman.

Boys bowling

Marcus Whitman 5, Honeoye 0

The Wildcats won by a pin fall of 2,795 to 1,634 at Roseland Bowl.

Tim Phillips bowled a 275 game in his 668 series, both personal bests, for Whitman and Dom Mangierelli bowled a 230 in his 598 series.

Darren Redmond bowled a 137 game in his 385 series for the Bulldogs.

Victor 4, Eastridge 1

The Blue Devils won with a pin fall of 2,3015 to 1,983 at Empire Lanes.

Colin Graham had the high game of 199 for Victor and Teigan Zdanowski bowled a 526 series.

Brady Booher bowled a 203 game in his 507 series for Eastridge.

Girls bowling

Marcus Whitman 5, Honeoye 0

The Wildcats won by a pin fall of 2,304 to 1,463 at Roseland Bowl.

Kennedy Smith bowled a 205 game in her 558 series, both personal bests, for Whitman. Kendall Davis had a 169 game in her 444 series.

For Honeoye, Amber Gerringer had the high game of 139 and Yahaira Perez had the high series of 376.

Victor 1, Eastridge 1

The Blue Devils won with a pin fall of 2,325 to 2,200 at Empire Lanes.

Jaden Warner bowled a 236 game in her 633 series for Victor and Gabrielle Myer had a 167 game in her 473 series.

For Eastridge, Jessica Boewens had a 2-4 in her 535 series.