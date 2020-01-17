The freshman guard is averaging 14 points a game off the bench, which leads off our update of local athletes in college

Alaina Forbes didn’t lose often during her basketball career at Midlakes.

Not much has changed in college.

The freshman guard isn’t a starter for the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team, but she’s a steady contributor for a Thunder Wolves team that is 18-0 this season.

And the Thunder Wolves aren’t just winning, they’re dominating. Scores such as 106-29, 100-39 and 110-35 are among the results for this season and Forbes has played in all 18 games.

Forbes is second on the team at 14 points a game with 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals a game. She’s scored in double figures in 11 games with a season-high of 25 in a win over Davis College-Word of Life Bible Institute. She scored 15 in a Nov. 26 win at Finger Lakes CC.

Elsewhere …

Junior guard Riley Record (Palmyra-Macedon) has started all 10 games this season for the Keuka College women’s basketball team and is averaging a team-high 14.3 points for the Wolfpack (5-5). Also at Keuka, freshman guard Killian Mahoney (Canandaigua) has played in all 10 games and is averaging 9.7 minutes and 2.2 points a game and sophomore guard Amelia Poole (Bloomfield) has played in 6 games …

Senior guard Kristen Simmons (Victor) has started 8 of 12 games for the women’s basketball team at Nazareth College and is averaging 16.9 minutes and 2.2 points for the Golden Flyers (10-3) and his third on the team with 23 rebonds … Freshman forward Macy Kisner (Midlakes) is playing 31 minutes a game for the Hilbert College women’s basketball team and is averaging 8.6 points and 8 rebounds a game for the Hawks (10-3). Kisner has started 12 of 13 games for the Hawks … Sophomore guard/forward Braelin Scott (Bloomfield) has played in 2 games for the Fredonia women’s basketball team and has 4 points and 7 rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-6) …

Junior guard Jake DiSanto (Victor) is averaging 16 minutes and 8.5 points a game for the SUNY Cortland men’s basketball team. He scored 16 points in games against Cabrini and SUNY Brockport for the Red Dragons (9-3) … Senior forward Moriah Kunes (Naples) has started 2 of 10 games this season for the University of Rochester women’s basketball team. She’s averaging 1.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.7 minutes a game for the Yellowjackets (6-6) … Freshman guard Jaylea Ransom (Canandaigua) has started 6 of 12 games for the Finger Lakes CC women’s basketball team and is averaging 4.3 points a game for the Lakers (4-11). Also at FLCC, freshman forward Sydney Passalacqua (Midlakes) has played in 11 games and is averaging 2.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, freshman guard Aaliyah Beverly (Marcus Whitman) is averaging 3.8 points and freshman center Brandy Morrison (Palmyra-Macedon) is averaging 3.7 points and 9.2 rebounds as a starter in 8 of 15 games …

Freshman guard Autumn Kunes (Naples) has started all 15 games this season for the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team and is averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. She’s also made a team-high 25 3-pointers and leads the Roos (0-15) with 26 steals … Cornell University sophomore Mike Venosa (Victor) is 6-5 this season with the Big Red wrestling team, winning his last 2 matches by decision at 141 pounds.