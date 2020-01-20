Track champions were recognized and promoter Paul Cole announced new developments, including a renewed lease with Ontario County

The curtain dropped on the 2019 season for Land Of Legends Raceway as a full house celebrated the 56th year of motorsports in Canandaigua with the annual awards banquet staged at King's Party House in Canandaigua on Saturday.

Nearly 250 drivers, owners, crew members, track officials, corporate partners, family and friends of racing attended the fast-paced three-hour affair that kicked off with cocktails followed by a prime rib buffet dinner.

Second-generation standout Matt Sheppard from Waterloo took center stage after capturing his ninth career Pepsi Big-Block Modified points championship at the historic Ontario County Fairgrounds speedplant, headlining an evening gala where LOLR promoter Paul Cole handed out $32,325 in point fund cash to 67 drivers, with product contingencies and bonus rewards elevating the total above $40,000.

“It seems rather fitting that tonight we get hit with the first big snowfall of the year,” said Cole, 49, following a successful sophomore season spearheading speedway activity that resulted in him being named DIRTcar Northeast Promoter of the Year. “Weather proved to be our biggest competition every week last season, with eight shows — including the two biggest events of the year — impacted or cancelled altogether due to rain. But our team worked through a lot of unplanned issues and we're looking forward to a many more brighter days in the months ahead.”

Joining Pepsi/Geneva Club Beverage Big-Block Modified Champion Sheppard on the podium were ‘19 LOLR point leaders Kevin Root (Canandaigua Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Sportsman) from Geneva, Darryl Ruggles (Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint) from Hopewell and Adam DePuy (Smith Bros. Drywall Street Stock) from Macedon.

For the 19th time in the past 20 years, the Big-Block title chase has ended the same way ... a Waterloo driver claiming the championship in the final points tally. And for nine of those seasons its been Sheppard taking top billing, his most recent title registered last summer in another career year running up and down the entire east coast.

“Its hard to thank enough all those that have supported our teams during the year as we traveled around quite a bit and needed a lot of help along the way,” said Sheppard, 37, now with 78 career Big-Block wins (5th all-time) in Canandaigua to elevate his career total to 371.

“I can remember sitting in the stands watching Alan (Johnson), Steve (Paine) and Bob (McCreadie), racing was all I wanted to do so winning a track championship never even crossed my mind. Canandaigua has been very good to me. I've been at the track pretty much my whole life and feel very comfortable here. Have to thank Paul (Cole) for continuing to give me a place to call home.”

With 2019 officially in the record books for fans and racers alike, only three more months await before Land of Legends Raceway launches its 57th season. The storied Ontario County oval comes to life for practice on Sat., April 18 before the 2020 lid-lifter for the mighty Big-Block Modifieds, 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Sportsman in the 'Cabin Fever 40' provide the first payouts on April 25.

While enhanced lighting, new scoreboard and videoboard, timing loop and sound system were some of the most noticeable fairgrounds upgrades in the first two years of Cole’s management, more improvements are on the way.

“Just finished working out a three-year deal with the Ontario Co. Fairboard to extend the track lease through 2021 with an option to renew in 2022,” said Cole. “And along with a brand-new in-house web streaming service lined up when the new season begins, we're nearing completion of a 'Land of Legends' app. On race day fans and racers can check on the weather and once at the track those in the stands and pits will have immediate access to starting line-ups, race results and updated points as soon as they are tabulated.”