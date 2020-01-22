Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk has attention of Buffalo, but with a deep draft class and strong free agent group the options are many

MOBILE, Ala. — In a wide receiver class that is considered as deep as any position in the 2020 NFL Draft, Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk is being pegged as the best among the seniors.

And with the Buffalo Bills in need of a pass catcher to join veterans John Brown and Cole Beasley, Aiyuk is a player to watch because if the Bills stay put at No. 22 overall in the first round, that’s right around where Aiyuk has been projected in some of the early mock drafts.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had the Bills taking Aiyuk in his first mock published in late December, saying, “Yes, John Brown and Cole Beasley have been a big part of the Bills’ offense in quarterback Josh Allen’s second season, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t need more help on the offensive side of the ball. Aiyuk improves Buffalo’s receiving corps with his versatility and speed. But don’t be surprised if the Bills consider an edge rusher or cornerback here, either.”

That last sentence bears merit because this wide receiver class is strong enough where the Bills could wait until the second round to take one and address their other primary need of an edge rusher with their first-round pick.

Much will depend on which direction they go in free agency because with approximately $89 million in salary cap space, they could make a play for one of the big-name veterans who may hit the market such as Dallas’ Amari Cooper, Cincinnati’s A.J. Green, the Jets’ Robby Anderson, and San Francisco’s Emmanuel Sanders.

But if the Bills stay out of the bidding wars for those players, then Aiyuk is someone to consider.

“I watched his tape, he did some really nice things,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Aiyuk isn’t able to show off his skillset this week at the Senior Bowl as he’s sidelined by an undisclosed injury. He sat out Arizona State’s 20-14 Sun Bowl victory over Florida State on New Years’ Eve to make sure he didn’t aggravate it, and recently said it was a “minor injury I’ve been dealing with throughout the season. If the Senior Bowl was next week, I would have been fine.”

Still, Aiyuk made the trip to Mobile so that he could start introducing himself to NFL coaches and general managers. When Beane spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon he said he hadn’t yet met the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder, but that may have changed as early as Tuesday night.

“I know our scouts have done the background work on him, I don’t want to give that away, but I was looking forward to watching him down here,” said Beane. “He’ll be a guy that we’re going to spend some time with in the process. He’ll definitely play on Sundays.”

Coming out of high school in Reno, Nevada, Aiyuk wasn’t quite ready to make the leap to big-time college football so he enrolled at Sierra College, a junior college in Rocklin, California.

“I had some growing to do so I was able to mature off the field and in the classroom and that was huge for me,” he said. “Going through junior college is a tough process but it was a process that I definitely needed.”

He had played primarily as a cornerback in high school, but deep down he felt his best position was receiver and he proved that at Sierra. He caught 89 passes for 1,533 yards and 19 TDs in two seasons and added 581 kickoff return yards and 327 punt return yards.

“I knew I wanted to play receiver and I thought I was better at receiver so I took that route,” he said. “I just felt it was my natural position and the position I should be playing.”

Some of the schools that looked at his Sierra film still weren’t convinced, but Arizona State coach Herm Edwards told Aiyuk that if he joined the Sun Devils, he’d be a receiver. Case closed.

Aiyuk was a secondary target in 2018 behind N’Keal Harry who went on to become the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2019. He had 33 catches for 474 yards and 3 TDs, but then in 2019 he took center stage. On his way to first-team All-Pac-12 he produced 65 catches for 1,192 yards and 8 TDs while also averaging a whopping 31.9 yards on 14 kickoff returns and 16.1 yards on 14 punt returns.

In its draft guide, Pro Football Focus said, “Aiyuk is one of the most explosive wideouts in an incredibly deep class. That explosiveness has already translated to his route running and after the catch ability at Arizona State. You need a big-play threat, Aiyuk is your man.”

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, who is also at the Senior Bowl and projected as a third-day pick, didn’t disagree with that assessment.

“He’s a guy who’s very explosive and fast,” said Benjamin. “He can run very good routes and burn you with speed. Well-rounded player even on special teams, he can be explosive there as well.”

We all know the Bills value special teams, and while Andre Roberts was just named to the Pro Bowl, the 32-year-old will be entering the last year of his contract and the Bills could get out of it with only a $500,000 dead cap hit.

“It’s another thing I can check off the box,” Aiyuk said. “That’s who I am as a player and it’s something I can do right away is return kicks. That separates me from others in this class because not every top receiver returns kicks.”

Another benefit is that Aiyuk has been coached by Edwards, a man who knows the pro game. Former NFL coach Marvin Lewis and former NFL standouts Kevin Mawae and Antonio Pierce are also on Edwards’ staff.

“Herm’s a great guy, great coach to play for,” said Aiyuk. “He definitely gave us the up in preparation for the next level, talking about the pro model all the time. So I think in terms of that, it gives the players on our team who are going to the next level an upside.”

Edwards, of course, is known for his motivational bent, yet the one phrase that hit home deepest with Aiyuk was as simple as could be. “He had a couple, but one that stuck with me from my first year was, ‘I know you can play the game, you know you can play the game, so just play the game.’”

Maybe he’ll be doing that as a member of the Bills in 2020.