Witnessing the hunt of a hawk or the 'mousing' of a fox can be fascinating to watch, if you're paying attention

I’ll admit that, so far this year things have been just a tad jumbled in my life. But my diary allows me to relive past events I happened to witness and make note of.

One of those “events” happened just last year as I was placing our Christmas tree near the bird feeder to serve as cover for small birds. That’s when something strange and very unexpected happened. An adult Cooper's hawk came in low, flying under the lower limbs of some pine trees in the front of the house. It was on the attack, and totally oblivious to my presence less than 10 feet from its flight path.

Several doves had been feeding on cracked corn I had intentionally spilled on the ground. The hawk swooped in their direction, but I had already caused them to flush. Few birds are faster than a dove, even one flushing from the ground.

These had a small head start, but that hawk would not be denied. It had already selected its target from among the pandemonium of the flushing doves, and within 40 feet made the kill. It then flew off without so much as a bye, its prize clutched firmly in its talons.

I realized how fortunate I had been, being such a close witness to one of the most stirring dramas in nature. Few hawks are more agile than the three North American members of the Accipiter family.

The large goshawk, the medium‑sized Cooper's hawk and the slightly smaller sharp‑shin hawk live by hunting small birds and mammals in woodland thickets. Unfortunately for that dove’s sake some of them have also learned to get easy meals at area bird feeders.

Actually, my experience with the Cooper's hawk wasn't all that unique. Virtually anyone who feeds songbirds during the winter could have similar dramas occurring around their feeders.

Whether or not they are watching at the time is the only remaining question, for the action is usually fast, furious, and over almost as quickly as it first began.

A hawk “attack” such as I had witnessed is usually over in three to five seconds! The hawk swoops in, makes its grab, and flies away, all without losing much speed. Songbirds will be back at the feeder within just a few minutes, safe in the knowledge that a well‑fed hawk hunts only once every day or two.

Our pines surrounding the house and bird feeding station are a natural for Accipiters. So far this winter I have observed several Cooper's hawks and two or three of the much larger goshawks flying through the area. Except for one large adult goshawk that flew slowly over my head, all of the sightings have been quick, furtive glances at fast flying hawks. Yet our bird feeder has never had more songbirds than it does so far this winter.

There's a dilemma here. We like to feed the birds because it makes us feel good. We like to watch them eat while interacting with each other. And, we learn a lot about their general nature in the process. But are we doing them a disservice by unnaturally grouping them as an exploitable food supply, making it easier for hawks to trim their numbers?

So far this winter I have found evidence of five birds that were most likely killed by hawks. The tally is one dove, one goldfinch and three bluejays. With some of January as well as all of February and March left before the spring migration begins in earnest, the chances are pretty good that number will climb to a dozen or more.

But we are feeding no less than a hundred birds daily, so most will benefit at the loss of a few.

It isn't just hawks that are hunting. As I was driving along the East Lake Road south of Deep Run Park, I observed a red fox “mousing” in the snow. It would stop motionless, listening for sounds from beneath the white ground cover. Then, when it had pin‑pointed its target, it would pounce, burying part of its head in the soft fluff to catch its prey.

As I watched, it made two attempts but only got a mouthful of snow for its efforts. On the third attempt, it brought up some kind of small mammal which it promptly ate. A few minutes later it caught another, which it carried off to some nearby woods.

Less than a mile south of the fox scenario, I observed a flock of seven tom turkey feeding in a harvested corn field. They were only a short distance from the highway, which indicates they were stressed and in need of food. Many animals and birds loose their fear of humans when hunger drives away their normal wariness.

Wintertime is usually full of all kinds of wildlife activity. When snow covers the ground it is much easier for us to observe animals and birds. Caution must be noted so as not to disturb them too much, so binoculars are recommended so that a safe distance can be maintained.

The absolute worst thing humans can do to any birds or animals in winter is cause them any unnecessary stress. Any added stress during this already stressful period can quickly turn fatal. The loss of energy requires additional food intake, and food can be difficult to find under a heavy snow cover.

There is one potential cold weather problem I have not mentioned for several years. Free‑roaming pet dogs often chase deer and other wildlife for the fun of the run. Most never intend to catch the deer, although blood‑lust can overwhelm even the most agreeable dog at certain times.

But while a few deer are actually pulled down and maimed or killed by dogs, most are simply run to the point of exhaustion. The dogs may go home to their bowl of food, but the deer is left to either overcome its tiredness or die where it lays. And from what I have witnessed over the years, more than a few die.

Cat owners are also responsible for keeping their pets inside or otherwise confined. House cats annually kill more birds and wildlife than anyone is capable of imagining. Even the nicest tabby can quickly become a killer when sitting beneath a bird feeder.

If you like birds and you own a cat, keep it indoors or on a leash at all times. It’s the least you can do for our feathered friends.

The long range weather forecast looks pretty good. A brief but much-needed thaw is expected to overwhelm us later this week. And if it arrives, all wildlife species will benefit from the lessening of the cold.

But even then they will still be in a stressed winter condition. It is up to us to reduce their stress as much as possible, so keep those cats and dogs under control, Please!!!

