Gymnasts from Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua competed at the Saratoga Winterfest last weekend.
The Level 4 and Level 8 teams both finished in first place in their respective competitions.
Level 3
Senior Age group
Kennedy VanZummeren (Victor): 1st place AA (38.225), Vault (9.4), Bars (9.7), and Beam (9.75), 4th place Floor (9.375).
Level 4
Child age group
Grace Rachunok (Farmington): 1st place AA (38.3), Vault (9.6) and Floor (9.875), 2nd place Beam (9.625), 4th place Bars (9.2).
Amelia Merz (Stanley): 1st place Beam (9.65), 2nd place AA (38.25), Vault (9.5), Bars (9.25) and Floor (9.85).
Junior age group
Isabella Seeley (Bloomfield): 1st place AA (38.2), Bars (9.4), Beam (9.725), and Floor (9.75), 2nd place Vault (9.325).
Level 6
Child age group
Alex DiSanto (Savannah): 3rd place AA (37.375), and Floor (9.725), 4th place Beam (9.3), 5th place Bars (9.35), 7th place Vault (9.0).
Senior age group
Gillian Vit (Canandaigua): 1st place Beam (9.4), 2nd place AA (37.65), 3rd place Bars (9.45) and Floor (9.775).
Level 7
Junior age group
Delaney Gallahan (Canandaigua): 1st place AA (37.825), Vault (9.45) and Bars (9.475), 3rd place Beam (9.4), 5th place Floor (9.5).
Level 8
Intermediate age group
Rose Kendrick (Geneva): 1st place AA (37.3) and Bars (9.775), 3rd place Beam (9.2), 5th place Floor (9.325), 7th place Vault (9.0).
Senior age group
Lauren Schrader (Victor): 1st place AA (37.625) and Vault (9.55), 2nd place Bars (9.65), 3rd place Beam (9.15), 6th place Floor (9.275).
Sophia Damico (Victor): 2nd place AA (36.9), 4th place Vault (9.3) and Bars (9.5), 7th place Floor (9.25).
Belle McKee (Canandaigua): 1st place Bars (9.8), 2nd place Beam (9.2) and Floor (9.325), 3rd place AA (36.85).
Katherine Ergil (Geneva): 7th place Beam (8.9).