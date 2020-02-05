The Level 4 and Level 8 teams both won their respective competitions last weekend

Gymnasts from Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua competed at the Saratoga Winterfest last weekend.

The Level 4 and Level 8 teams both finished in first place in their respective competitions.

Level 3

Senior Age group

Kennedy VanZummeren (Victor): 1st place AA (38.225), Vault (9.4), Bars (9.7), and Beam (9.75), 4th place Floor (9.375).

Level 4

Child age group

Grace Rachunok (Farmington): 1st place AA (38.3), Vault (9.6) and Floor (9.875), 2nd place Beam (9.625), 4th place Bars (9.2).

Amelia Merz (Stanley): 1st place Beam (9.65), 2nd place AA (38.25), Vault (9.5), Bars (9.25) and Floor (9.85).

Junior age group

Isabella Seeley (Bloomfield): 1st place AA (38.2), Bars (9.4), Beam (9.725), and Floor (9.75), 2nd place Vault (9.325).

Level 6

Child age group

Alex DiSanto (Savannah): 3rd place AA (37.375), and Floor (9.725), 4th place Beam (9.3), 5th place Bars (9.35), 7th place Vault (9.0).

Senior age group

Gillian Vit (Canandaigua): 1st place Beam (9.4), 2nd place AA (37.65), 3rd place Bars (9.45) and Floor (9.775).

Level 7

Junior age group

Delaney Gallahan (Canandaigua): 1st place AA (37.825), Vault (9.45) and Bars (9.475), 3rd place Beam (9.4), 5th place Floor (9.5).

Level 8

Intermediate age group

Rose Kendrick (Geneva): 1st place AA (37.3) and Bars (9.775), 3rd place Beam (9.2), 5th place Floor (9.325), 7th place Vault (9.0).

Senior age group

Lauren Schrader (Victor): 1st place AA (37.625) and Vault (9.55), 2nd place Bars (9.65), 3rd place Beam (9.15), 6th place Floor (9.275).

Sophia Damico (Victor): 2nd place AA (36.9), 4th place Vault (9.3) and Bars (9.5), 7th place Floor (9.25).

Belle McKee (Canandaigua): 1st place Bars (9.8), 2nd place Beam (9.2) and Floor (9.325), 3rd place AA (36.85).

Katherine Ergil (Geneva): 7th place Beam (8.9).