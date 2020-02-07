The junior guard hit 9 3-pointers in a game and was named SUNYAC men's hoops Player of the Week, which leads off our update of local athletes in college

Jake DiSanto has patiently waited his turn. And by patient, we mean 56 games.

The Victor graduate and fomerr Daily Messenger Player of the Year played in 22 men’s basketball games and averaged 2.6 points as a freshman at SUNY Cortland, then 18 games where he averaged 2.1 points as a sophomore. And for the first 16 games of this season, he did much the same in coming off the bench.

But on Jan. 31, the junior guard and psychology major got the starting nod and responded with 15 points on 5 3-pointers in a win over Fredonia. And on Feb. 1, DiSanto unloaded. He scored 29 points in a win over Buffalo State and that included 9 3-pointers, which is 1 short of the school’s single-game record.

In the 2 games, DiSanto was 14-for-22 from 3-point range and it earned him the nod for SUNYAC’s men’s basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 2.

The games bumped DiSanto’s scoring average to 9.2 points per game for the Red Dragons (12-6) and he is currently ranked 11th in the nation in Division III in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.4% (46-for-97).

Elsewhere …

Senior midfielder Mitch Schaefer (Canandaigua) scored his first collegiate lacrosse goal in Penn State’s 16-9 win over Lafayette on Saturday. Schaefer has played in just 5 games and missed his entire junior season due to an assortment of injuries. He scored Penn State’s 16th goal with 3:42 left in Saturday’s game … Freshman guard Alaina Forbes (Midlakes) has scored 49 points in her last 4 games for the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team, including 20 in a Feb. 1 win against Genesee CC. In 22 games off the bench, Forbes is averaging 13.7 points for the Thunder Wolves (23-1) …

Junior defenseman David Farrance (Victor) scored 1 goal and assisted on 2 others in a Feb. 3 tie with rival Boston College. For the season, Farrance leads the Terriers (10-8-7) with 32 points on 12 goals and 20 assists … Senior driver Serica Hallstead (Canandaigua) won the diving event with a score of 289.65 on Feb. 1 to help Army defeat Boston University at West Point. Up next for Hallstead and the Black Knights is the Patriot League championships in Annapolis, Md., that start on Feb. 19 … Freshman forward Macy Kisner (Midlakes) had 8 points and 11 rebounds for Hilbert College in Wedneday’s loss to D’Youville. Before that in a win over Alfred State, Kisner had 8 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for the Hawks (15-5). Kisner has started 18 of 20 games this season and is averaging 8.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game …

Junior center Brad Stone (Marcus Whitman) has started 7 of the 14 games he’s played for the SUNY Cobleskill men’s basketball team and is averaging 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Fighting Tigers (13-6) … Junior guard Riley Record (Palmyra-Macedon) scored 10 points for the Keuka College women’s basketball team in Wednesday’s loss to Cazenovia College. Also for Keuka, sophomore guard Amelia Poole (Bloomfield) scored 3 points. Record is second on the team with 11.1 points per game and Poole is averaging 1.9 while freshman guard Killian Mahoney (Canandaigua) is averaging 3 points and 12 minutes per game. Mahoney scored 6 points in a Feb. 1 win over SUNY Cobleskill …

Freshman guard Jaylea Ransom (Canandaigua) has scored 32 points in her last 4 games for the Finger Lakes CC women’s basketball team while freshman guard Aaliyah Beverly (Marcus Whitman) 16 in the same stretch. Ransom is averaging 5.3 points and Beverly is at 3.6 points while freshman center Brandy Morrison (Palmyra-Macedon) is averaging 3.6 points while scoring at least 2 points in the last 9 games she’s played …Sophomore forward Nikolle Van Stralen (Bloomfield) has scored 9 goals and assisted on 4 others for 13 points for the Nazareth College women’s hockey team. Two of her 9 goals are game-winners, she’s blocked 5 shots and has won 168 of 295 faceoffs for the Golden Flyers (15-2-3).