As the Section V tournaments approach, let's take a quick look at area boys and girls teams to see where they stand

Hard to believe we’re a little more than a week away from the regular-season finales for high school basketball. But by now, area boys and girls teams have a pretty solid idea of where they stand for the upcoming Section V tournaments, so let’s check in with the local squads to see what kind of momentum is carrying them into the postseason.

Boys

Class AA

Victor appears to be the class of the class. The Blue Devils are 15-0 and winning games by an average of 20 points with just 3 games decided by single digits. They’re doing it with a complete offense that can score down low, shoot lights out from the perimeter and a defense that alters shots and frustrates shooters. There are few flaws with this team that’s gunning for the school’s first Section V title since 1978.

Class A1

Canandaigua has endured some rough seasons recently and while the current one hasn’t been kind, it hasn’t been a complete wash. The Braves won just one game last season, but they’re 4-12 this season so progress is evident. That progress probably isn’t enough for CA to win its first Section V title since 1977, but it is something to build on.

Class BB

Palmyra-Macedon came into the season with just one senior on the roster and regularly plays three underclassmen. That lack of experience explains the lopsided losses, but the Red Raiders also have come through with some solid wins that could bode well for future seasons for a program that last won a title in 2005.

At Midlakes, the last and only Section V championship came in 2009 and that drought is likely to continue. The Screaming Eagles have won consecutive games just once this season and a coaching change a couple of weeks ago brought the kind of mid-season transition that tends to distract. The program should land on its feet, but it might have to wait until next season to see the fruits of that change.

Class C1

One of the downsides of Marcus Whitman switching to an independent schedule this season is that it didn’t give us two Finger Lakes West League games between Whitman and Red Jacket. But the Class C1 Tournament could change that. As of today, Whitman (11-5) and Red Jacket (17-1) are the top two seeds in the bracket.

Both Whitman (C1) and Red Jacket (C2) lost in different Section V finals last season and are playing superb basketball this season. Whitman plays great defense and puts several offensive options in position for open shots with constant movement on offense. Red Jacket brings it on defense as well and also has multiple offensive options.

The move of Lyons to Class C2 has helped set the stage for a possible championship matchup between the Wildcats and Indians, although defending C1 champ Finney can’t be counted out either. Red Jacket last won a title in 2005 and Marcus Whitman has been waiting since 1976.

Class C2

In Class C2, Bloomfield hustles on defense and creates opportunities. But the offense hasn’t always cashed in and it’s that inconsistency that has hurt the Bombers most through the season. Youth may be a reason for that but the squad certainly has some talent among that youth and the experience of this season could blossom in the future for a program that last won a title in 2014.

Class C3

It’s been an uncharacteristically long season for Naples, which hasn’t won since Nov. 30. The Big Green are 1-15 and will likely be waiting at least another season before winning their first Section V title since 1960.

Class D1

A seven-game win streak has helped Honeoye to a 12-6 record and a probable spot in the top half of the bracket but there are some tough customers in D1 with Avoca, Fillmore, Batavia Notre Dame and Genesee Valley, all of whom are state-ranked teams. The Bulldogs play with tenacity and grit, but probably aren’t as consistent as they need to be to challenge for their first title since 1997.

Girls

Class AA

Victor is 7-8 an in the middle of the pack in a class that includes powerhouses Penfield and Gates Chili. The Blue Devils lost 5 straight at one point, then won 5 straight but are 1-3 since then as they hit the home stretch. With just 2 seniors on the roster, the lessons of this season could be a springboard to bigger things to come.

Class A

Canandaigua’s 10-6 record is actually a pleasant surprise considering what it lost to graduation in 2019 and the amount of youth that’s played this season. The Braves won 7 straight at one point and with regular contributions from 2 sophomores, a freshman and 2 eighth-graders, the future is bright no matter how CA finishes this season.

Class B1

Palmyra-Macedon is 13-3 and in a crowded field of contenders that includes Waterloo, Dansville and Livonia. But the Red Raiders have an ideal basketball roster with height and muscle down low, accurate shooting from the outside an an active defense.

Defending champion Midlakes is 10-7 after graduation hit hard, but the Screaming Eagles have some dynamic players who can take over a game. The depth just isn’t what it used to be and that is what it will take to compete in this difficult class.

Class C1

Red Jacket (11-5) and Marcus Whitman (12-5) have established themselves as contenders in another class that has a long line of top teams. The Indians have experience in the backcourt that could come in handy in postseason pressure situations and the Wildcats are reaping the rewards of lots of hard work in the offseason with a team that can score well most nights but brings it defensively every night.

Bloomfield (4-12) hasn’t had much success with a young roster that’s struggled offensively but if the Bombers stay the course, the pains of 2020 could be the gains in 2021.