Five Pal-Mac wrestlers and one each from Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan and Midlakes are champs, which leads off our roundup of local sports

If you’re a fan of local wrestling, then the Section V Class B1 championships at Wayne High on Saturday was the place to be. Because at the end of the day, the list of Class B1 champs had a familiar flavor to it.

Palmyra-Macedon had five wrestlers win titles to finish second in team scoring to Wayne, 200.5 to 198. Midlakes had one champ to finish fourth with 151 points while Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan also had a champion and finished sixth in team scoring with 132 points.

At 99 pounds, Teddy Raes of Midlakes won the title with a 4-1 decision over Jazz Spaulding of Honeoye Falls-Lima.

At 106 pounds, Palmyra-Macedon’s Jace Schafer is the champion after a 57-second pin of Vinny Chiccino of Williamson/Marion/Sodus while Lucas Garver of Midlakes finished in fourth place and David Young of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished in sixth.

At 113 pounds, Pal-Mac’s Dominic Affronti is the champion after a 13-3 major decision over Chase Peacock of Midlakes and Pal-Mac’s Jon Batoglia finished in fifth place.

At 120 pounds, Ayden Mowry of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished in second after being defeated by fall by Anthony Noto of HF-L while Eric Peck of Midlakes finished fifth at 126 pounds.

Ryan Peck of Midlakes was third at 132 pounds and at 138 pounds, Kaleb Burgess of Pal-Mac won the title with a pin of Hornell’s Owen House.

At 145 pounds, Ethan Ferro of Pal-Mac won the championship with an 8-1 decision over Devin LaDue of Wayne.

Chad Smith of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished sixth at 152 pounds.

At 160 pounds, Justin Smith of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan won the championship with a 9-1 major decision over Josh Armstrong of Wayne while Preston Cooper of Midlakes finished in fourth place.

Jake Pate of Pal-Mac lost in the 170-pound final to Evan Farrell of Avon/Geneseo and Curtis Grimes of Midlakes lost in the 182-pound final to Sam Halstead of Williamson/Marion/Sodus. Also at 182 pounds, Austin Smith of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished in sixth place.

At 195 pounds, Josh Shafer of Pal-Mac won the title with a sudden victory 3-1 decision over Dylan Amidon of Waterloo while Colton Yerkes of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished fourth and teammate Alec Benson finished fifth.

At 220 pounds, Mason Petersen of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished third and at 285 pounds, Riley Belanger of Pal-Mac finished fourth.

Class A1

At Canandaigua, Spencerport won the team title with 319.5 points while Victor finished fifth (125) and Canandaigua was sixth (116.5).

Victor’s Codey Jensen dropped a 9-0 major decision to Ryan Daly of Brockport in the 126-pound championship and Sam Ricci finished third at 138 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Benji Abreu of Victor finished in third place and at 182 pounds, Victor’s Regan Endres lost in the championship match by fall to Jake Aina of Spencerport.

For Canandaigua, Reese Hibbard advanced to the 132-pound final and was defeated by Travis Kauffman of Attica/Batavia by technical fall. At 152 pounds, Draven Cruz of Canandaigua lost a 9-2 decision to Isaiah Rodriguez of Brockport in the championship match.

At 160 pounds, Canandaigua’s Grant Johnston advanced to the championship and lost a 7-4 decision to Tyler Langley of Webster Thomas. At 170 pounds, Austin Cayward finished in third place and at 195, Ryan Kuhn finished in fifth while Shane Slowe finished fifth at 285 pounds.

Class B1

At Warsaw, Canisteo-Greenwood won the team title with 252.5 points and red Jacket finished 14th with 40.

Red Jacket’s Matthew Allen finished third at 113 pounds and Rowan Moore was sixth at 120 pounds.

At 145 pounds, Tyler Schwalbach of Red Jacket finished in sixth place

Boys basketball

Victor 61, Rush-Henrietta 58

Matt Caggiano scored 17 points and Chase Dickens scored 16 as the Blue Devils improve to 15-0 and clinch their first league title since 2004.

Also for Victor, Connor Williams scored 15 points.

R-H is 11-5.

Churchville-Chili 70, Canandaigua 61

Cody Aikey had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Braves (4-13) and Casey Herod had 17 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Nick Ferris had five rebounds and three assists for Canandaigua, which plays at home on Tuesday against Gates Chili.

C-C is 7-10.

Newark 53, Palmyra-Macedon 52

Raeshawn Howard made the winning free throw with 18 seconds left for the Reds. Isaiah Camp had 12 points and nine rebounds for Newark (9-7).

Paul Goodness scored 18 points for Pal-Mac (6-11) and John Blazey scored 14.

Geneva 59, Midlakes 44

Geneva improves to 14-3 with the win and Midlakes falls to 5-12.

Girls basketball

Victor 51, Rush-Henrietta 26

Chloe Whittier led Victor (7-8) with 11 points and Eva Pronti scored 10.

Logan Taylor scored seven for R-H (0-16).