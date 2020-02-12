The Eagles scored four goals in less than three minutes of a 4-2 win, which leads off our roundup of Tuesday's local sports

The Canandaigua Academy hockey team lost just two games in its first 16 of the season.

But Tuesday night, the Braves closed their regular season with a 4-2 loss to Irondequoit, meaning the Braves (14-6-1) have lost three of their last four games. That’s not the kind of roll any team wants to take into the postseason, but the Braves can point to the quality of these opponents, which can provide lessons for the postseason pressure.

Whether those lessons are applied remains to be seen, but the Braves did take a 1-0 lead after one period against the Eagles (15-5-1) when Anthony Holtz converted a Carter McWilliams feed with 9:01 remaining.

After that, Irondequoit took charge when Jack Gramlich and Johnathan Keys scored 11 seconds apart in the second period for a 2-1 lead. Jack Feola made it a 3-1 lead with 7:55 remaining in the second and Feola’s second goal of the game, on a power play, made it 4-1. Irondequoit scored all four goals in less than 3 minutes.

McWilliams scored CA’s second goal in the final minute with an extra skater. Caleb Meyer finished with 14 saves on 17 shots and Cade Chesler made eight saves against nine shots for the Braves.

Penfield 4, Victor 3

Steven Armstrong, Jack McCandless and Bennett Prince each scored one goal for Victor, which lost for the first time since Dec. 20, a stretch of 10 games.

Nathan Sobko, Nathan Audi, Chris Smith and Jake Fox scored goals for Penfield and Brandon Holmes made 28 saves.

Boys basketball

Gates Chili 77, Canandaigua 69

Casey Herod had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists while Nick Ferris had 14 points, 6 blocks and 7 rebounds for the Braves (4-14).

Also for Canandaigua, Cody Aikey scored 10 points.

TJ Walker scored 25 points and D Williams scored 16 for Gates Chili (8-9).

Girls basketball

Canandaigua 96, Edison 35

Sydney Miller scored 18 points for the Braves, who won their fourth straight, and Molly Smith and Mya Herman each scored 14.

Meg Ellis added 15 for the Braves (12-6).

Edison is 0-16.

Red Jacket 32, South Seneca 29

Sydney Close scored 17 points and Olivia Hotchkiss scored eight for the Indians (12-5).

Allison Kenyon scored 12 for South Seneca (5-12).

Palmyra-Macedon 74, Newark 50

Andra Savage had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Red Raiders (15-3) while Ryley Trail had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Also for Pal-Mac, Sophie Lyko had 12 points and two blocks.

Kayla Bryant led Newark (2-16) with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Marcus Whitman 50, Dundee 37

Mackenzie Strait led Dundee (11-7) with 15 points and three steals.

Marcus Whitman improves to 13-5 with the win.

Midlakes 36, Mynderse 27

Midlakes improves to 11-7 with the win. Mynderse is 8-11.