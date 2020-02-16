This predatory bird hunts constantly for its young and if you let your cat out at night, chances are good you're saying goodbye to that cat

The following is a true story. It happened while I was a Special Agent (Criminal Investigator) for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Division of Law Enforcement.

I have taken certain liberties at the beginning in deference to one of my favorite old TV shows, “Dragnet.” But all the facts are true, and killers still roam among (some) of us.

A horrible crime had been committed. The victim’s body was still where it fell in the throws of death — right in my neighbor’s back yard, and now frozen into a packed snowbank. It was horribly mutilated — much too grisly a scene to describe here. After all, this column is family orientated.

I was called to investigate this crime shortly after the corpse was discovered. After a cursory exam of the body, I interviewed the next of kin, a housewife who lived in the nearby house. She had been totally devoted to the deceased. I could see she was visibly shaken, babbling on about how such a terrible thing could happen.

Facts, ma’am. Just the facts. When did you last see the deceased alive? “Last night,” she told me. “I let him out about 11 p.m. for his usually nightly stroll.”

And when did you notice he was missing? “Well, he usually doesn’t come back from those walks until I get up in the morning.”

Was he despondent? Did he seem irritated or short tempered? “No, he seemed perfectly normal. He even drank all his milk before leaving the house.”

No leads here. So I did what any good investigator would do. I made a closer inspection of the body. There was a slight odor that I had often smelled along highways, my first clue. The large gaping wound in the abdomen was ugly, but not the cause of death. Not enough blood.

What are these marks on the back? Carefully I folded back the fur, and that’s when I saw what had really caused the deceased to become deceased. Six tiny puncture wounds on one side, and two on the other.

Ah hah! I loudly proclaimed. Now I know not only how the deceased got deceased, but who deceased him! Twas not a prowler or ne’er-do-well of the night. No, twas a great horned owl that did him in.

And believe me, that cat didn’t know what nailed it. It was dead before it had any warning that danger on silent wings was nearby and approaching rapidly.

Another case successfully solved by yours truly. And not the first time I have been questioned about the sudden and totally unexpected demise of small pets. Great horned owls are notorious night hunters. They often kill relatively large mammals, usually grasping them on either side of the spine and squeezing.

Death is often instantaneous, even for animals as large as full grown house cats and small dogs.

Great horned owls, (Bubo virginianus). are especially active during this (winter) time of year. They actually begin nesting in mid to late February, and it isn't unusual to see a parent bird, covered with snow, sitting on the nest to keep the eggs or youngsters warn and dry.

Once the eggs hatch, the young need a lot of food. Both parents hunt almost continuously, taking turns keeping the youngsters warm, until those youngsters are ready to leave the nest. That usually occurs sometime in late April or early May.

The odor I detected around the cat’s body was that of a skunk. Skunks also leave their dens around this time of year as they begin looking for mates.

Owls, and especially great horned owls, are the principal predator on these striped critters. While predatory mammals have a highly developed sense of smell to aid them in securing game, owls have virtually no sense of smell at all. Their hunting style, which relies mainly on keen eyesight and hearing, does not require them to identify any odors. Hence, the skunks primary means of defense is useless against its most aggressive enemy.

The Great Horned Owl is “customized” with eons of natural camouflage by nature. A relatively large white breast patch is surrounded by mottled brown, white and black feathers. There is some horizontal baring that are a mottled brown.

The upper wings as well as the upper parts of the bird are usually mottled brown and sporting complex markings that are mostly dark. These birds can be sitting in the open on a sparsely leafed limb and still be almost impossible for the human eye to see if the bird remains still.

The “horns” of these critters are in fact feather tufts known as ‘plumicorns.’ Avian experts now believe they are there on the heads of adult birds and do not serve any useful functions. They apparently do not aid in either hearing or other types of prey detection. So why are they there? Your guess is as good as mine.

Young owls often become a major problem, especially for farmers and sportsmen. Once they learn how to hunt on their own, they often seem to become fascinated with their ability to kill. They might get into a hen house and silently kill dozens of chickens. They have also been known to land on a tree limb occupied by roosting wild turkey poults and sidestep along it, silently killing the turkeys one by one as they go.

But the bottom line with all owls, including the great horned species, is that they always do far more good than harm. These birds are extremely efficient predators on small mammals such as mice and rats.

A single pair of adult barn owls can literally control the population of noxious rodents on several farms. While feeding their owlets, a pair of adult barn owls have been observed to kill 50 or more mice and rats each during a single night!

Owls are responsible for the disappearance of thousands of house cats each year, which causes many cat lovers lots of trauma and tears. But those humans are ultimately responsible for the deaths of their pets.

Putting the cat out at night is actually a thoughtless act of cruelty. Such acts by humans are the cause of uncountable deaths among the local bird and wildlife population annually.

What do pet owners expect their cats to do all night long -- sit quietly and watch for shooting stars? They are predators by nature, and they operate most efficiently at night. They will kill any living small animal or bird they detect if they can get into an attack position.

Mice, voles, chipmunks, baby and adult rabbits and other small mammals are their most common victims, mainly because they are the most numerous species and are easy to find. But it is estimated that pet house cats kill over 900 million song birds annually. Based on my personal experience, that figure is probably extremely low.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.