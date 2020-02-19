Bombers open up in second half of 75-41 win over Big Green, which leads off our recap of Tuesday's local sports

Win or lose, boys from Bloomfield and Naples had one final shot to figure out what kind of momentum they’ll be taking into the Section V basketball postseason.

And by pulling away from a seven-point halftime lead for a 75-41 victory, the boys from Bloomfield are riding a three-game win streak into the Class C2 tournament. Naples, meanwhile, concluded a regular season that saw it win just one game.

Adam Sheehan led the Bombers (9-11) with a triple-double: 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Simon Wille scored five points, but it included his 86th career 3-pointer, which puts him third on the all-time list at Bloomfield. The Bombers made nine 3-pointers as a team.

Also for Bloomfield, Sean Farrell scored 18 points and Eric Sandle had 12 points and three rebounds.

For Naples (1-19), Ben Green had 15 points and seven rebounds and Ryan Lester had nine points and seven rebounds while Cam Mann scored eight points.

Northstar 68, Marcus Whitman 58

Noah Hildreth scored 14 points for Whitman (14-6), which pulled to within five points before Northstar hit key free throws down the stretch.

Aidan Royston scored 12 points and Liam Prendergast had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Turner Harris scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures for Northstar (18-1), a Class A2 school.

Newark 64, Midlakes 51

Kyle McCann scored 18 points and Trevor VanNostrand scored 16 for Midlakes (5-15).

Raeshawn Howard led four Newark (10-9) players in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds and Josh Green scored 13.

Penn Yan 45, Palmyra-Macedon 42

Ian Goodness scored 18 points for Pal-Mac (7-13) and Paul Goodness and Robert Kinslow each scored nine.

Pete Nicholson scored 10 point for Penn Yan (9-11) and Devon Gerhardt scored nine.

South Seneca 52, Romulus 47

Raul Fuentes scored 11 points for Romulus (7-13) and Daryl Morrell scored 10.

South Seneca is 7-12.

Girls basketball

Dundee 50, HAC 37

Mackenzie Strait had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals and Makenzie Cratsley had 14 points and seven rebounds for Dundee.

Also for Dundee, Hallie Knapp had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Amelia Gugino had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Harley Allendale Columbia and Anna Thomas and Eliza Nicosia each scored 10 points.

Penfield 57, Victor 53

Nyara Simmons led Penfield (18-2) with 23 points and Jessica Rinere and Haley Emmick each scored 11.

Victor ends its regular season with a 10-10 record.

Irondequoit 72, Canandaigua 50

Alahna Page scored 47 points for the Eagles (17-3) and Morgan Nicholas had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Canandaigua closes its regular season with a 13-7 record.