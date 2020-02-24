The Blue Devils are riding balance and defense into the Section V postseason, where they are the No. 1 seed in Class AA

They not only make it sound so easy, they’re making it look that way.

And in a way, it is. In a bigger way, however, it most certainly is not.

But it’s the ability to embrace the simplicity of basketball and combine it with relentless dedication that has the Victor boys carrying a 19-1 record and the No. 1 seed into the Section V Class AA boys basketball tournament.

If you know Section V basketball, then you know Victor is not exactly known as a hoops powerhouse. The last Section V title for the Blue Devils came in 1978 and even then, the team went into the Class A postseason as the No. 7 seed after an 8-10 regular season.

“We just matured and gelled at the right time,” said Mike Cotton, a 1979 Victor graduate who was a 6-foot-3 junior forward on that 1978 championship team coached by Gary Wilkins who went on to assist Mike Neer for years at the University of Rochester.

As for the 2020 squad, the chemistry was apparent from the start.

“We’re all just doing our jobs,” 7-foot junior center Connor Williams said. “We’re getting to good spots, executing our plays. It creates easy plays.”

That’s the part of Victor’s game we’ve seen all season. The part where the Blue Devils make it sound and look so easy.

But the success started well before the Dec. 2 season opener, and that’s the part rooted in hard work and determination. The part that's not so easy.

“We hosted a lot of open gyms over the summer,” said second-year coach Tyler Roberts, who teaches AP World History and Global Studies 10 at Victor. “And it was refreshing to see so many kids committed to getting better. You could actually see them getting better.”

Of course, it helps when a team has all the pieces of the traditional basketball puzzle. In Williams, the Blue Devils have their big man. In 6-foot-4 junior CJ James, they have an active forward who covers ground and in senior Matt Caggiano and juniors Chase Dickens and Will Tehan, the Blue Devils have guards who keep the ball hot while shooting with impressive accuracy.

And that’s just the starting lineup. Off the bench, 6-4 sophomore Phil Nwugwo along with Will Stone, Jaxen Roth and Alex Newton are part of a lineup that allows the Blue Devils to come at opponents in waves.

Even with the loss to Hilton on Wednesday’s regular-season finale, Victor is winning by an average of 17 points per game so it takes plenty of offense to do that. Shooting 58% from the field and 38% from 3-point range helps Victor average 68 points a game, but Roberts points to the other end of the court to explain Victor’s success.

“These kids all take their defense seriously,” he said of his team that’s holding opponents to 50 points per game. “And they know that if they do it well in practice, we’ll be good in games. They really trust each other.”

It’s a concept that James, who transferred from Greece Olympia, buys into completely.

“We have to keep our focus on defense,” he said. “If you don’t get the stops, that means (opponents) are scoring and it makes it a tougher game.”

Watching a Victor defensive set is like watching a Zumba class. On the perimeter, guards are contesting outside shots with bodies that are sliding side to side with feet that are constantly moving and hands that rarely drop below the shoulders. Inside, the quickness and leaping abilities of players like Nwugwo and James offer help when and where it’s needed and the size of Williams often forces opponents to alter their shot.

“There is nobody I don’t trust on defense,” Roberts said. “No one I’m trying to hide.”

That’s exactly what Mike Broderick sees. The 1979 Victor graduate was a junior guard on the 1978 title team and has since gone on to coach area high school teams at Canandaigua and Red Jacket before joining the RIT staff two seasons ago.

“They do a really good job of mixing it up on defense,” said Broderick. “When Connor is in, they run that 2-3 zone, protect the basket and push out on the shooters. And when Connor’s not in, they’re really good with the man-to-man defense.”

So yes, it’s the work on that end that sets up the other end, where the balance and variety on offense makes the Blue Devils so difficult to defend.

“It starts up front with our size,” said Caggiano. “Guys like Connor and Phil, they’ll take the ball down low and it draws a double-team right away, which leaves us wide open for 3-pointers.

“Coach always says shoot the open 3 and if we miss, we have the size to get the rebound.”

The balance is reflected in the statistics that show three Blue Devils in double figures for scoring but no one at more than 14 points per game. Caggiano is that leader while shooting 44% from 3-point range, followed by Williams (12 points, 8 rebounds) and James (11 points, 7 rebounds).

The balance is bolstered by depth with Nwugwo (7 points, 6 rebounds) and Dickens (9 points, 4 assists), who is shooting 47% shooting from 3-point range.

It’s all come together to produce one of the best, if not the best, regular seasons in Victor basketball history. Of course the Blue Devils want more but they’re guarding the optimism carefully while remaining rooted in the formula that’s brought them this far.

“We just focus on getting 1% better each day,” said Roberts. “These guys have seen the success of other teams here, like the football team and lacrosse team getting after it … and these guys want that success. They’re hungry.

“We talk about three things: doing our best, being attentive and putting the team first. We walk about these things every single day.”

It’s working, and it has the attention of Section V and beyond.

“I first heard when they were 11-0 that they were undefeated and I figured it had to happen sometime,” said Cotton, who lives in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. “My nephew told me about the game (against Pittsford Mendon) so I was able to watch that on YouTube. I still have a lot of family in Victor so I’m a big Victor fan. I’m absolutely rooting for them.”