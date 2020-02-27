The Red Raiders defeat FL East rival Screaming Eagles to lead off our roundup of Wednesday's local sports that includes girls hoops wins for Canandaigua and Marcus Whitman along with a hockey win for Victor

During the regular season, the road team won each game between Midlakes and Palmyra-Macedon.

But on Wednesday night, their third meeting of the season was different. It was playoff time, and Pal-Mac took advantage of having the home floor.

The No. 8 Red Raiders extended their season in the Section V Class B1 Tournament with a 45-32 victory over No. 9 Midlakes. The Red Raiders improve to 8-13 and advance to play at No. 1 seed Geneva on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Ian Goodness scored 13 points and Paul Goodness and Ashton Rouland each scored 11 for Pal-Mac.

Kyle McCann scored 11 for Midlakes, which ends its season at 5-16.

Class A

No. 7 Spencerport 63, No. 10 Canandaigua 47

Casey Herod scored 16 points and Luke Pawlicki had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Braves (4-17).

Nick Ferris added seven rebounds and two blocks for Canandaigua.

Gino Pellett scored 16 points and Mike Contestabile scored 15 for the Rangers (9-12).

Girls basketball

Section V Tournament

Class A

No. 4 Canandaigua 42, No. 13 Spencerport 40

Kate Stocker and Kyleigh Chapman each scored 10 points for the Braves (14-7).

Maddie Ryan and Mya Herman each scored six points for Canandaigua, which advances to play Brockport on Saturday.

Class C1

No. 4 Red Jacket 70, No. 13 Rochester Academy 45

Sydney Close had a triple-double for Red Jacket with 11 points, 10 assist and 10 steals.

Also for Red Jacket (16-5), Lillian Penird scored 11 points and McKenzie Schaertl scored 10.

Terrin Stinson scored 20 for Rochester Academy (3-13).

Red Jacket advances to play Marcus Whitman on Saturday. The Finger Lakes West foes split during the regular season and shared the league title.

No. 5 Marcus Whitman 54, No. 12 Bloomfield 26

Ari Beverly had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Wildcats (15-6), who held the Bombers to eight points in the second half.

Maddie Ryan added 13 points, Emily Paddock had seven points and five steals, and Katie Deatherage had four points and 12 rebounds for Whitman.

Liv Caspersson scored seven points for Bloomfield (5-16).

Whitman advances to play No. 1 Red Jacket on Saturday.

Hockey

Section V Tournament

Class A semifinals

Victor 3, Pittsford 0

Alex Parton gave No. 1 seed Victor a 1-0 lead lead in the first period and Sam Bresson’s goal made it a 2-0 game midway through the third period.

Cal Lamber’s empty-net goal with 17 seconds remaining iced the win.

The Blue Devils advance to Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. championship game at RIT to play No. 2 seed Fairport.