The Indians struggled on offense early but turned up the intensity to get past the Wildcats, 44-35, in Saturday's Section V Class C1 quarterfinal

MANCHESTER — As opponents in the same league, the girls of of Marcus Whitman and Red Jacket are no strangers.

But an 18-point deficit?

That definitely was something strange for Red Jacket. But now is not the time to sulk or point fingers. Now is the time to dig deep, turn it up and get after it. And that’s exactly what the Indians did on Saturday as they scored the final 11 points of the second quarter and rode that momentum to a 44-35 win over the Wildcats in front of a packed gymnasium.

The victory in the Section V Class C1 quarterfinal extends the season for Red Jacket (17-5), which has won 11 straight games as it heads to the C1 semifinals to play No. 1 seed Pembroke on Wednesday at a site to be determined.

“Everyone was in their own heads,” RJ senior guard McKenzie Schaertl said of the early struggles. “We just needed to come come together and play as a team.”

That’s easier said than done when Whitman was doing just about everything correctly. The Wildcats were hitting from the outside, mid-range and down low but the biggest factor in building a 15-5 lead was the defense.

Red Jacket’s only field goal in the first quarter was an Ashley Reed basket, and that didn’t come until there was 2:21 left. Just about every other shot was contested and off the mark thanks to the perimeter work of seniors Ari Beverly and Emily Paddock along with the post work of Maddie Ryan.

That pace continued into the second when Ryan dropped consecutive baskets and Paddock added another for a 21-5 lead. But Paddock picked up her third foul with 4:17 left in the first half and Beverly’s third foul came with 1:51 left. By then, Red Jacket had already scored a pair of baskets and with Paddock and Beverly on the bench, the 11-0 run made it a 25-18 game at the half.

“As soon as we got some intensity, things were changing,” said Schaertl.

Reed, RJ’s 5-foot-9 junior, was tasked with the matchup on the post against the 6-1 Ryan and certainly, Ryan was carrying play early. She scored 12 of her 20 points in the first half while Reed scored eight.

But it was the defensive work of Ryan that clogged the middle and blocked several shots that frustrated the Indians.

“Yeah, it gets really frustrating,” said Reed. “Especially when I don’t see girls that tall regularly. But when the intensity increased for us, it really brought the team together.”

Not only did the intensity increase, but the scoring did too. After Ryan sank a 3-pointer just over a minute into the third quarter to give Whitman a 28-20 lead, Red Jacket responded with the next 13 points and took the lead the lead for good at 29-28 with 5:03 left in the quarter after an Olivia Hotchkiss steal and layup.

When Hotchkiss drained a 3 with 6:43 left, the RJ lead was 40-31, but Whitman closed to within five on a pair of free throws and a basket from Ryan, who finished with a game-high 20 points. The Wildcats got no closer, though, and ended their season with a 15-7 record.

“We limited our turnovers and things were really clicking,” Whitman coach Bri Parzych said of the fast start.

But the foul trouble?

“That hurt,” she said.

While Whitman did miss the offensive potential of a couple of starters who had to spend time on the bench with fouls, it was the defensive work that was missed the most as Red Jacket outscored Whitman 26-10 in the second half.

RJ coach George Hotchkiss said an adjustment to keep Olivia Hotchkiss and Lillian Penird (17 points) a little closer to the low post allowed them to help Reed (10 points) defend Ryan, and that made a big difference.

“Our defense in the second half was fantastic,” he said. “We started getting turnovers and were working harder.”

As for Whitman, the season is over but the work is not.

“I told the girls that however you walk off this court today, make sure you leave it all there and walk with your head high,” said Parzych. “These kids have really bought into it and we’re just trying to do justice for those who came before us. Playing on Jim Tuck Court means something.”