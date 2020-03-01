However big your heart is, you're not doing animals in the wild any favors when you reduce their fear and increase their dependence

Spring is, hopefully, just around the corner and personally, it couldn’t get here soon enough to suit me. And with the warmer weather we can expect the grasses to begin growing, trees and shrubs to bud out, and life (including wildlife) in general to become more active and more visible.

Almost everyone likes seeing wildlife. For some, there is magic in birdwatching. Others like to see a doe and her fawns grazing in a nearby hayfield or a chipmunk already gathering any available seeds in preparation for the coming winter. And there are more bird feeders in more backyards then there are people wanting to attend the Super Bowl!

Now feeding birds is generally a wholesome, fun activity for almost anyone to participate in. Putting out quality seed will likely attract numerous bird species. But people should remember that feeding birds brings with it certain responsibilities.

For instance, never stop feeding birds suddenly because they may not be able to locate another food source quick enough to prevent them from becoming stressed.

And do not be surprised if your feeders are suddenly destroyed one night. We are getting more and more black bears moving into our immediate area, and one of their most ready sources is bird feeders filled with tasty seeds. If they do begin raiding the local feeding stations, the only remedy is to stop feeding immediately and wait at least a couple of weeks until the bruins move on to new haunts.

Some folks have taken their desire to see wildlife one step farther. They actually attempt to attract wildlife into close proximity to their homes, the better to observe those animals while remaining relatively comfortable.

But they should be careful and think about what they are actually doing. They may just end up with more problems then they might want.

The most common mammal hanging around homes has to be one or more members of the squirrel/chipmunk family. In the east it might be grey squirrels, while fox squirrels are common throughout the south and various species of ground squirrels dominate most of the west. And all of them are very easy to attract close to picture windows, patios, and backyard feeding stations.

But many squirrels also enjoy one or more ingredients found in most birdseed mixtures. And once the squirrel feed runs out or too many squirrels gather there, they are likely to switch to any convenient bird feeder. That might be alright if they stick to the feed, but many times they turn destructive as they attempt to get to more seeds.

I purchased a “squirrel-proof” bird feeder from a Connecticut company, and local grey squirrels managed to chew the upper seed reservoir to pieces in less than a week!

Other mammals are also easy to attract close to where humans live. Raccoons will literally beg for food once they understand that a certain yard is a danger-free zone. One of my neighbors had a female raccoon that would come up on their porch and take a slice of bread out of their hands. And when her youngsters were grown enough to travel with her she would bring them along for the free handouts.

But attracting raccoons is not a very smart idea, at least for most folks. The serious health-related problems such as rabies or distemper aside, they can get quite obnoxious and even violent after just a short period of being fed. My neighbor had to replace his front and back screen doors because the raccoons wanted more food then he put out. They literally climbed the screens as they begged for more.

And raccoons somehow have a tremendous ability to communicate with other raccoons, especially about food. At one point before he stopped feeding them altogether, the guy next door had over 30 different raccoons coming into his back yard for their share of his nightly handouts.

In many parts of the country, including our own Finger Lakes, deer are becoming much more common. Some people actually attempt to attract them close to houses because, let’s face it, they are beautiful creatures that are lots of fun to watch. But attracting deer can be fraught with danger.

To digress just a tad at this point, I have to make something very clear. New York has a major problem. It is trying desperately to keep a disease called Chronic Wasting Disease out of this state. It is an insidious disease that literally causes any infected animal to waste away to a horrible death.

Right now there are no known cases of CWD anywhere in New York. There were several cases east of Syracuse in a captive breeding “farm,” but that threat was quickly eliminated once the disease became known. The DEC is being extremely vigilant on this situation, and it has issued strict regulations for hunters and land owners.

No person is allowed to feed any deer or moose in New York. This includes incidental feeding such as wild turkeys or even birds (if the seed put out is excessive and draws in deer). And believe me, the DEC is very serious and fines for violations are severe. So be forewarned about any bird feeding activity that might attract deer. It could lead to trouble.

The most common problem is that a deer cannot distinguish between what it is supposed to eat and what tastes good. Cracked corn is a wonderful treat, but the shrubbery is a more natural food during the winter months when deer rely on browsing for their survival. And it is not unusual for a herd of deer to literally destroy every shrub around a house, or even within a housing development, once their hunger overcomes their natural fear of humans.

For those people who want to see wildlife up close and personal but want to minimize the physical damage that might result, there is an answer. Wild animals tend to avoid munching on certain ornamental plants. And county or regional agricultural agents usually have lists of these types of plants that do well in our particular area.

Their phone numbers can usually be found under the federal or state government listings for agricultural departments.

But the best policy is not to feed wildlife at all. Feeding causes an unnatural concentration of animals. Predators find easy meals under such conditions.

And if just one individual is sick with a contagious disease it can quickly spread throughout the entire herd or flock. A good-hearted person who just wants to help wild animals might actually contribute to killing many of them.

That would be a terrible thing to have to live with.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.