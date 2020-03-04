The Level 4 team from Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua finished in first place at the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg

Teams from Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua competed at the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 21-23.

It's the largest gymnastics meet in the U.S. With more than 5,000 gymnasts competing. The Level 4 team from Eagle Gymnastics finished in first place.

Level 3

Age group 4

Kennedy VanZummeren (Victor): 2nd place Vault (9.4), Bars (9.3), 6th place AA (35.45) and Floor (8.7).

Level 4

Age group 2

Grace Rachunok (Farmington): 1st place AA (37.175), Vault (9.1), Bars (tie)(9.2), Beam (9.55) and Floor (9.325).

Amelia Merz (Stanley): 1st place Bars (tie) (9.2), 2nd place AA (35.75), and Floor (9.15), 3rd place Beam (9.4).

Age group 4

Isabella Seeley (Bloomfield): 2nd place Vault (9.2), 3rd place Floor (9.425), 4th place Bars (9.2), Beam (9.55) and AA (37.375).

Level 6

Age group 3

Gillian Vit (Canandaigua): 1st place Bars (9.625), 2nd place AA (37.525) and Floor (9.55), 4th place Vault (9.25), 8th place Beam (9.1).

Level 7

Age group 1

Delaney Gallahan (Canandaigua): 1st place AA (37.05), Vault (9.35), Beam (9.4) and Floor (9.625), 4th place Bars (8.675).

Level 8

Age group 2

Rose Kendrick (Geneva): 1st place AA (36.975) and Vault (9.025), 2nd place Bars (9.35) and Beam (9.425), 3rd place Floor (9.175).

Age group 4

Sophia Damico (Victor): 1st place Vault (9.05) and Beam (8.975), 2nd place AA (35.4) and Floor (9.0), 5th place Bars (8.375).