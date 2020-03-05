The Pembroke defense shut down the Indians and went on to win 53-35 in Wednesday's Section V Class C1 semifinal

HONEOYE FALLS — There was no shortage of heart, no want for grit and no stop with the hustle.

These are the attributes that George Hotchkiss says makes this Red Jacket girls basketball squad one of his favorites to coach. But the sad reality is that he won’t get another game to coach with this squad.

Because while the Indians had plenty of the aforementioned intangibles on Wednesday night, it still takes offense to win games and that, they did not have. The Pembroke Dragons, meanwhile, had too much of everything and it all added up to a 53-35 win over Red Jacket in a Section V Class C1 semifinal played at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

“I think it was a winnable game for us,” said Hotchkiss. “We just couldn’t get the shots to fall in the first half. We never really felt we were out of the game. We hustled right to the end.”

Indeed, the Indians had their hands full with a Dragons team that has not lost a game since Jan. 2. They started by trying to pound the ball down low, but the work of 5-foot-9 senior Dekari Moss and the rest of the active Pembroke defense was difficult to penetrate.

After Ashley Reed scored the game’s first basket for Red Jacket, the Indians scored just one more in the opening quarter as Pembroke raced to a 13-4 lead. Moss not only scored six of Pembroke’s points in the opening quarter, then four more in the second, she was a force on rebounds and a difference-maker in shot selection for Red Jacket.

“She just killed us,” said Hotchkiss. “It was frustrating because we’ve played big girls in our league before, but she’s special.”

The problems mounted for Red Jacket when the outside shooting never quite developed. Open looks were rare for the Red Jacket shooters and when they did become available, the Indians had trouble converting and that included a couple of open layups.

“There were no gaps,” said senior guard Sydney Close, who made one of Red Jacket’s three 3-pointers. “You take two dribbles and they were right there. There was no wiggle room at all.”

The Indians found some offensive life in the second and pulled to within 15-10 when Olivia Hotchkiss drained a 3-pointer, but Pembroke responded with an 8-2 run for a 25-12 lead. But a 6-0 Red Jacket run closed the half and McKenzie Schaertl’s banked 3-pointer at the horn made it a 25-18 game.

But Pembroke opened the second half with seven straight points for a 32-18 lead and Red Jacket never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

“We knew they pressed and played a 2-3 zone,” said Pembroke coach Ronald Funke. “What we did not know is how fast they were and their quickness gave us some trouble.”

The difference for the Dragons, clearly, was Moss, who finished with 23 points.

“We had a girl in the middle who finished everything,” said Funke. “Moss had a monster game for us and inside is where we did most of our damage.”

The end of a season of course means the end of a high school career for some and that includes Close, who has been with the Red Jacket varsity since the middle of her seventh-grade season.

“I’m heartbroken,” she said. “We were close, but not close enough … It’s been my life for the last six years. It’s what I lived for every day.”

Emotion did not spare Hotchkiss, either, who remembered the day Close joined the varsity team. In 2015, he was coaching the junior varsity at Red Jacket with Close as a player. He had talked with then-varsity coach Jeff Clark a few times about possibly bringing Close up to varsity as a seventh-grader.

En route to a Florida wedding on Interstate 95, his phone rang and he saw it was Clark calling. Hotchkiss answered, but never even said hello.

“Go ahead and take her,” Hotchkiss remembers saying.

So the journey comes to a close for Close and for as much pride as Hotchkiss has in being there for that, it’s equal for the entire Red Jacket team that came together for a 17-6 season that included an 11-game win streak and sharing a Finger Lakes West title.

“My famous saying is ‘when I want this more than you do, it’s time for me to give it up,’ but I never had to say that once this season,” he said. “I’m so proud of this team. They never gave up. They’re one of my favorite teams ever. The heart was there.”