The Blue Devils open the state tournament on Saturday against the defending state champion at RIT

To be the best you must beat the best, and the Victor hockey team starts its state tournament journey having to do that right off the bat.

The Blue Devils will play the defending champion Syracuse Cougars (15-4-2) in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Saturday at RIT's Gene Polisseni Center. The game features programs that have won the last two state Division I championships.

“They have a handful of dynamic players and good goaltending, so guys that know how to win," Victor coach Mike Ferreri said of the Cougars, who have won three straight Section III titles. "We just try and prepare like any other game, they’re very talented but we don’t look at it like that. It’s about this year. They have a lot of guys who won it last season, but we have a lot of guys who won it two years ago so (we will) prepare like any other game.”

One of the reasons states is so interesting is because these teams don’t know each other. All they have is film they can find, but usually these teams go in just trying to do what they do best and adjusting in-game.

"We know enough about them, we do our homework and saw them play on Monday in their sectional finals,” Ferreri said.

Syracuse defeated West Genesee 3-0 on Monday. Kaleb Benedict, the Division I Player of the Year in Section III, scored two goals. Victor (20-3) is ranked third in the most recent New York State Sportswriters Association Division I poll. Syracuse (15-4-2) is seventh.

Victor, which fell into an early 2-0 deficit against Fairport in the Section V championship game, will try to avoid doing the same thing on Saturday. Ferreri said his team has done a good job of moving on to the next step after Sunday's emotional 5-4 overtime win.

“It was pretty incredible,"Ferreri said when looking back on the Fairport game. "The amount of goals and being down twice, then tying it and overtime. But our kids are focused and they know it’s time to work.

”We have a lot of kids who won lacrosse championships, too. So they know it’s great, but know it’s not done. Don’t take anything granted.”

