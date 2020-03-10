Cal-Mum defeats Wildcats 58-53 in Class C qualifier, plus weekend results for state championships in swimming and diving, and indoor track

A 44-year championship drought ended last Friday night for the Marcus Whitman boys.

On Monday night, the season came to an end.

Caledonia-Mumford gained a slight edge in the second quarter and that was all it needed to hold of Marcus Whitman for a 58-53 win in a Section V Class C qualifier game played at Wayland-Cohocton. The win sends the Raiders (21-3) into Wednesday’s final Class C qualifier at 7 p.m. at Newark to play Lyons (21-2).

“Proud of these guys and everything they put into this season,” said Whitman coach Greg O’Connor. “They accepted this challenge and accomplished a great goal of bringing home the block. Of course we wanted more, but we fell a little short tonight.”

Cal-Mum pulled away from a 14-14 tie after the first quarter to take a 30-26 lead into halftime. Connor Tomion’s basket late in the third brought Whitman (17-7) to within 42-40 but the Raiders responded by building a seven-point lead midway through the fourth.

Whitman closed to within five points in the final seconds but got no closer.

Kyle Wade led three Cal-Mum players in double figures with 17 points while Vin Molisani scored 16 and Joe Laursen scored 14.

For Whitman, Liam Prendergast had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Lahue scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

Friday and Saturday

Boys swimming

State championships

Bloomfield junior Alex Kenyon won his second straight state diving championship on Friday with a score of 515.45.

Kenyon edged Ioannis Schattman of Peekskill-Croton-Henry Hudson, who finished with 510.20.

Ethan Cobos of Canandaigua finished 22nd (282.80) and Seth Magistrado of Victor was 25th (261.50).

In Saturday’s swimming, Brayden Murphy of Victor finished fifth in the 200 IM in 1:55.03. Murphy also advanced to the finals in the 500 free and finished fifth (4:36.66) while teammate Alex Crossing finished sixth (4:37.18).

Also in the 500, Kai D’Alessandro of Canandaigua finished in 4:43.46.

In the 50 free, Hayden Bement of Canandaigua swam a 22.38 in the prelims and didn’t advance to the finals.

Victor’s Reed Lautenslager swam a 55.30 in the 100 butterfly prelims and didn’t advance while Ryan Hough of Canandaigua finished in the prelim round of the 100 free (48.80).

In the 200 free, D’Alessandro finished in the prelims with a time of 1:48.02.

Canandaigua’s 200 free relay team of Hough, Jared Bjorling, Bement and Gabe Arthur 1:28.35 in the consolation round.

In the 100 backstroke, Canandaigua’s Luca Olivieri finished in 55.04 and didn’t advance past the prelims.

In the 400 free relay, CA’s Hough, Bjorling, Olivieri and D’Alessandro finished in 3:19.63.

Victor’s 200 medley relay team of Lautenslafer, Ryan Colwell, Crossing and Murphy swam a 1:42.16 in the prelim round.

Indoor track

State championships

Girls

Red Jacket’s Madalenn Fee finished 23rd in the 1,000 (3:04.22) and Grace Kitterman of Victor was 23rd in the 55 hurdles (9.32).

Victor’s Melody Harloff was 14th in the 55 dash (7.38) and Maddie Pitts finished 24th in the 300 (41.43).

In the high jump, Palmyra-Macedon’s Lauren Case finished 24th (4-10).

Boys

Gabe Erickson of Canandaigua finished 13th in the 55 hurdles (7.93).