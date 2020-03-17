The exit of Tom Brady will have a big impact on the AFC East, but New England can't be completely counted out as long as Bill Belichick is still there as coach

Patriots fans, welcome back to the real world.

A world, as upside down as it may be right now, where you will no longer have Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL.

A world where all your beloved Patriots had to do was show up and they were automatically going to win the AFC East, earn first-round playoff byes, usually make it to the Super Bowl and — more often than not — win it.

These are tough times in which to conjure smiles, but when Brady announced Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the Patriots and entering the NFL free agent market when it opens Wednesday, a nation of football fans outside the New England region surely managed a brief moment of revelry.

In Buffalo, if the bars were allowed to be open, there would have been a St. Patrick’s Day party like no other. Alas, even a quarantined BillsMafia will surely find creative ways to celebrate the official re-opening of the AFC East and the possibility that Buffalo may actually enter the 2020 season as the favorite to win the division.

You may find this hard to believe, but none other than Rex Ryan, the bombastic former coach of the Bills, succinctly summed up what all Bills fans probably felt when they heard of Brady’s intention of continuing his football journey elsewhere.

“Every single team in the AFC East thinks they have a chance of winning, and that’s not the case in the past,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up show Tuesday morning. “No Tom Brady? New England, you’re just like everybody else. I’m excited to see the demise of the Patriots, so to speak.”

Say what you want about ol’ Rex, but that comment had to score a few brownie points in western New York.

Ryan, of course, wasn’t finished. As host Mike Greenberg pointed out, no one has coached more games against Brady and Bill Belichick than Ryan, who was with the Jets for six seasons and the Bills for nearly two, posting a 5-12 record counting the postseason.

He is uniquely qualified to speak on how good the Patriots had it with Brady as their quarterback, and he pointed to one specific game as a reminder of what the Patriots may now face.

In 2016, when Brady was serving his four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate, the Bills went to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 and beat backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots.

“I’ve coached against Bill Belichick more than anybody else; he’s one of the greatest coaches of all time,” Ryan said. “I’m going to tell you this, if he doesn’t have Tom Brady … I faced Belichick one game without Tom Brady at quarterback. We went to Foxborough, with an average Buffalo Bills team, we shut them out 16-0. It makes a huge difference and now they’re going to find out.”

Ever since New England was eliminated from the playoffs by Tennessee on Jan. 4, all the focus at Patriot Place centered on whether Brady and the Patriots would remain in a marriage that has thrived for 20 years.

I always believed Brady would go back to the only organization he has ever known, a place where he forged a career unmatched in the history of the league when you consider the six Super Bowl titles, let alone the astronomical statistics which include 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns in 285 games.

But Brady, who will turn 43 in August, struggled for much of the 2019 season, partly due to his age, but also because the talent around him simply wasn’t what it once was, and he could not carry the Patriots as he always had.

Ever the competitor, six Super Bowl rings aren’t enough for him and he doesn’t believe he can win another with the Patriots. Thus, for the first time in his career he wanted to give free agency a try in the hope that he can land with a team that will give him one more crack at February glory.

As long as it isn’t in Miami — which is a rumored possibility — the Bills can finally say sayonara and good riddance to the player who has tortured them like no player has against any other team in the history of the NFL.

It is almost incomprehensible, the horror Brady has inflicted on Buffalo. He started 35 games against the Bills beginning in 2001 and won 32. In those 35 games, New England’s average margin of victory was 12.4 points as Brady completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 8,669 yards with 70 touchdowns and just 25 interceptions for a passer rating of 97.9.

You just shake your head reading that stat line.

Just because Brady is gone doesn’t mean the Patriots should be discounted. After all, Belichick is still there, and he has a way of massaging his roster and coaching it up the way few ever have.

However, half of the dynamic duo is gone and a cloud that has hovered for nearly 20 years has finally lifted.

The Bills — who per reports have already made some nice roster upgrades, first and foremost wide receiver Stefon Diggs — can now expect to stand toe to toe with New England and trade blows as they have in the past, but now may come away with a few decisions, perhaps even some knockouts.

“When you think of the New England Patriots the next 100 years you’re going to think of Tom Brady,” Ryan went on to say on Get Up. “And rightfully so – he’s the best player to ever play the game.”

No one should doubt that. Bills fans may despise Brady for the misery he caused, but they have to give him his proper due. It will just be nice that, again, as long as he doesn’t sign with the Dolphins, they can pay him his respect from afar as he tries to win a division that isn’t the AFC East.