It will be a grand day when we hear the crack of a bat and the sound of spring sports but until then, we'll have to settle for settling in

It’s tough to keep going when we have nowhere to go.

Yet that’s where we are today as we continue our battle against the coronavirus and I imagine most of us are in the same predicament. We just don’t know what to do.

Not all that long ago, life was constant. Go, go, go. That’s the pace many of us are accustomed and we have our routines. For plenty of us, that routine includes sports. Whether it’s games, meetings or practice, we could rely on sports to keep us going.

But all of a sudden, it’s all gone. Just plain gone.

It’s not diminished or delayed. It’s not faded or halfway there. It’s gone. Vanished. And the void, it is huge.

Magnifying this new normal is the emptiness in the rest of our routines as we adjust to working from home, doing school work at home and gasp — preparing nearly every meal at home.

It’s one thing to have weather interrupt life for a day or two. Maybe even a week in the case of an ice storm not all that long ago.

But this? This is something entirely new and on a level none of us have seen to this degree. As I write, I reflect on how I’ve driven my truck on a public road just once since last Saturday. And that’s more than anyone else in my family.

Each new day has brought a new closure, whether it’s professional sports leagues, area schools and now plenty of businesses and services. One by one, each of these closures bring one more test against our resolve as we try to adjust.

But adjusting is what we do as a people, and I believe we do it well. The bigger challenge here is that the adjustments keep needing adjustments until we get to the point we’re at now.

And where we are is very simple. We just need to stay put.

I’m like you in the search for answers. I’m like you with the frustration in the lack of progress. I’m like you in the desire to see the end to all this. And I’m like you in the concern for my family and loved ones.

I’m looking forward to someday soon hearing the crack of a starter’s pistol at a track and field meet, the smack of a baseball or softball landing in a catcher’s mitt and the clank of a lacrosse shot hitting pipe.

Those sounds will return, of course. It’s just a question of when.

But what’d I’d love most is a return to routine and the old normal. The comfortable normal. Taking one kid down for the morning school bus. Taking a trip to Ithaca with my wife to see the other kid at college.

Ordering a meal at a restaurant and staying in the restaurant to enjoy it. Shaking hands with coaches and athletes, pushing a shopping cart without wondering what if, and maybe even seeing fully stocked shelves in the grocery store.

We’ll get there. I’m confident of that. And until we do, all we can do is keep going nowhere. Because that’s the only way we’ll get to where we want to be.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez