Which critter impales insects? Which animals store water, which sleep 12 hours a day and which need just 20 minutes per day?

The outdoor world around us, both here in the Finger Lakes and elsewhere in the world, is literally chocked full of interesting animals or animals with interesting and unique habits. And, in my role as educator as well as entertainer, today’s column will touch on a few interesting facts about wild critters.

For instance, most of us know that chipmunks and squirrels will store food collected in the fall for use during the cold days of winter. And other animals such as beaver make underwater food piles to insure their survival when the ice is thick on their pond.

But how many other animals "store" food, and do any birds store food?

There are a great many animals that are known to store food for at least short periods. Cougars, coyotes, fox, bears, wolverines, and virtually every other member of the mink family, while known as gluttons when feeding on a kill, will actually store or hide the leftovers for later use. In the case of one cougar, it reportedly returned to a cow it had killed 11 times in 16 days until there were literally no edible parts left.

Several birds "store" food. Both the northern and loggerhead shrikes are known to impale large insects, mice and small birds on the thorns found on some trees or on any handy barbed wire in their area. They will always return in a few hours or within a day to feed on the punctured food.

And the acorn woodpecker actually bores small holes in trees to store acorns in. During the winter when its natural foods are no longer available, it returns to the stored nuts and feasts whenever hunger pangs strike.

Do camels really store water in their humps? Yep, the hump is actually a unique type of porous fatty tissue, and it is specifically designed for storing large quantities of water. A dromedary camel can drink more than 15 gallons of water at one time, which enables them to travel and survive for more than 18 days across the hottest desert habitats.

And another interesting note about camels. They like to spit, and will target any human that comes within their personal zone and ticks them off in any way. And, they are deadly accurate when they do spit. During my first day on the job at the National Zoo as a zoologist many years ago, I was nailed square in the face by one of these critters, a very unpleasant experience if I do say so.

How does a whale, porpoise, sea lion or walrus drink? After all, they live in salt water environments. Well, they have adapted internally to allow them to actually drink salt water.

Then, the excess salt is eliminated from their bodies through kidney actions or through special tear ducts near the eyes. Or, their body simply does not absorb the salt from the stomach and intestines, and it is passed out of the system through the normal waste elimination process.

All mammals need water for survival, but some animals do not have to drink water for survival.

Jack rabbits and other small mammals living in the deserts often do not have liquid water available for months at a time. So, they have adapted an internal system that is so efficient at retaining water that they can get all of the moisture they need for survival from the plants they feed on. Even the eastern cottontail rabbit rarely drinks water, instead getting its moisture from the grasses in its normal diet.

Sleeping is another matter for animals. Some, like our local red fox, will sleep for six to 10 hours or more each day (or night). The giraffe needs only 20 minutes of deep sleep each day. Ducks and other waterfowl generally sleep or rest for four hour periods, and often take little naps throughout the day.

And the least shrew, which must eat three times its own weight each day, apparently never sleeps during its (average) nine months of life. It is simply too busy hunting for food or finding a mate to take time out for sleeping.

Most large predators will sleep for long periods after they have made a kill and eaten their fill. Cougars have been observed sleeping for more than 12 hours after having killed and fed on a deer. They would occasionally stir, stand, readjust their position or make other waking movements. But their general sleep patterns remained otherwise uninterrupted.

And one African leopard was observed draped over a limb in sleep for over 16 hours straight after it had killed and fed on a gemsbuck.

Why do certain male deer like the whitetail buck and bull elk collect "harems" of females? This animal characteristic is actually an ingenious development by nature to insure that only the strongest gene characteristics are passed on to the next generation.

The strongest males, and therefore those with the best genes, are the harem holders. And they must continuously fight other males for that position. If they are defeated, then a new (and stronger) male becomes the gene donor for the future generations.

Do adult animals take time out for "play?" In most cases, no. However, the river otter is one noted exception to the "adults don't play" rule.

A river otter, once it has satisfied its appetite, will spend inordinate amounts of time playing. Most often this is in the form of going down mud or snow slides, but its playtime activities can also include swimming for pleasure or simply taking a leisurely stroll around its territory.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist.