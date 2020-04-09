These cats have habitats all around North America, including right here in the Finger Lakes

Few North American animals enjoy a wider range than the seldom seen bobcat. It is found from the deserts of Arizona and northern Mexico to the tropical swamps of Florida and Alabama to southern Alaska and central Canada.

And throughout that range, these cats are often more prevalent than most people might think.

Bobcats (Lynx rufus), like all wild cats, are extremely shy. They are also primarily nocturnal, doing most of their hunting (and wandering for that matter) during the hours of darkness.

While more common throughout most of their range than many people might believe, they are seldom seen because they blend in so well with their surroundings and their keen hearing permits them to take off sneaking or running at the first hint of approaching humans.

The bobcat gets its name from its short "bobbed" tail. Its fur ranges from rather long with lots of belly spots in the Rocky Mountain area to short with few belly spots in the desert southwest and throughout the southern states. Northern bobcats are also generally a few pounds larger than their southern brothers.

Bobcats are generally not overly tall or large. Adults stand 12 to 24 inches tall. Their weight varies from 14 to 40 pounds. The largest cats live in northern Maine and eastern Canada, while the smallest cats are found in the desert Southwest. And, just for the record, the largest bob ever measured for weight was 49 pounds.

Experts aren't sure why this species, along with its slightly larger and heavier cousin the lynx, developed a bobbed tail. It probably has something to do with their survival and hunting techniques, but no one knows for sure.

What is known is that these cats are excellent hunters, dashing after and catching rabbits and other small mammals with ease.

Many people might be at least a bit surprised to know that the bobcat is on the move here in upstate New York. The Finger Lakes region has more and more bobs moving through or into any available habitat as their population elsewhere is expanding.

The youngsters from those historic areas, primarily the Adirondacks and Catskills area, try to find a home and adequate hunting area of their own.

Last spring, one lucky guy was driving along a road in central Yates County when he observed a pair of bobs on the side of the road. At first he thought they might be fighting, but it soon became apparent they were falling in love.

They crossed the road in front of his truck and went out of sight while still side by side. And the sounds both animals were making left no doubt as to their future intentions.

Two other bobcats were inadvertently trapped, one in Ontario County and another in Yates County. Both were photographed and successfully released by expert trappers. They both left the area without even showing a limp.

And on a personal note, I have observed two bobs crossing the roads in the towns of Potter and Benton, both in Yates County. And I have heard the screams of bobcats no less than four times from my front deck. Yep, they certainly are here.

Bobcats have few enemies in the wild. Black bears are about the only critters that will challenge female bobs with young. Coyotes quickly learn that bobs are not to be trifled with, while the young coyotes are routinely grabbed and carried off at every opportunity.

Speaking of young bobcats, litter size varies greatly. Some females give birth to a single baby. The average littler size runs between three and four. And, there is one report of a captive female giving birth to seven youngsters. And because of some great work on the part of zoo personnel, all of them survived.

North America is home to three relatively common species of big cats, the cougar, bobcat and lynx. In this country three others, the jaguar, ocelot and jaguarondi are occasional visitors to our desert southwest. But few, if any, live full time north of the U.S. Border.

The cougar is our largest native cat. Their overall length can exceed nine feet and a large male can weigh more than 150 pounds. Their primary prey species is deer in most areas, but small mammals are also important.

Carrion, especially the cached kill of another cougar, is rarely passed up.

The lynx is a resident of the far north. The thick fur and broad, fur-covered pads on the feet make survival in even the deepest snows possible for these cats. Males can weigh up to 60 pounds while females are slightly smaller. Their principal prey species is the arctic hare, also known as the snowshoe rabbit.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoors Columnist.