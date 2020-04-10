With the spring sports season on pause, The Daily Messenger asked several area seniors to write an essay about their thoughts and today, it's Emily Paddock of Marcus Whitman.

With the spring sports season on pause, The Daily Messenger asked several area seniors to write an essay about their thoughts. Today, it's Marcus Whitman's Emily Paddock.

Hugging my best friend as the buzzer went off during my final high school soccer game is something I will never forget. My coach hugging me after fouling out with a minute left to go in my last high school basketball game is something that will always stick with me.

In those moments, I thought I understood what those seniors told me when I was a freshman, to never take any of those practices or games for granted. However, it wasn't until recently that I have fully wrapped my head around it.

Sports have always been a constant in my life, something I thought was always guaranteed for me no matter what. Now, in my final high school season, it is uncertain if I will still have the opportunity to have a last moment with the people that have become my family.

Going to a small school has given me the opportunity to play all three sports with a lot of the same people for many years. The friendships that I have built are what keep me going on the tough days, and the thought of not experiencing a final season and moment with them, I would feel as if my high school career is unfinished.

Although this virus has momentarily taken away the opportunity to practice, play games, and compete with the people I love, it has not taken lacrosse away from me. This happening during my senior lacrosse season was heartbreaking, but if anything it has strengthened my love for the game and an appreciation of every second I had with teammates.

I still have hope for us seniors, and the season being on pause only makes me want to work even harder to come back even faster and stronger than before. Although, I wish that it didn’t happen to us, I feel that it's a blessing for the underclassmen to see just how quickly things can end with them still having time left in high school.

A great coach once told me that senior year is a great thing, that it brings out that fire in the seniors because they don’t want to see their high school sports career end.

For the underclassmen and any of us seniors, the current situation has shown us that no matter how young or old you are, nothing is guaranteed. After this is all over, I feel that all high school athletes, even underclassmen, will play with a fire within them as if it were their senior year because of what we have experienced.

Paddock plans to play lacrosse at Nazareth College next year and major in occupational therapy.