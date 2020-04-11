We've adapted various parts of our everyday lives to being six feet apart, but could it work for the games we play?

It’s kind of weird to consider how comfortable we’re becoming at this social distancing thing. It’s changed our lives in ways we’ve never imagined.

As for sports, we don’t know what kind of changes are coming there because sports at a standstill. And there is no way of knowing what will change until we try to get back at it.

But we can try to imagine sports with social distancing, can’t we?

Football: It’s not impossible, unless you want to play tackle football. Distance there is a bit of a challenge, which means two-hand touch is definitely out as well.

Flag football? That’s pretty much what we’d have to do, but even that would need to be modified. So instead of flags attached to a belt, let’s substitute them with disinfectant wipes.

Every “tackle” there doubles as a cleaning of the hands. Even the refs can throw wipes as penalty flags and use them to clean the football after every snap.

Baseball and softball: This might be one of the easier sports to play at a distance. Umpires can go old-school and stand behind the pitcher’s mound. Every out is a force out, so no sliding or tagging.

The ball definitely touches a lot of hands, but players can wear batting gloves in the field as well. Problem solved.

Soccer: This one would be tough. We could put an imaginary forcefield around anyone with the ball to enforce distance, but that would make for an easy dash to the goal, right?

Not if we add a rule stating no player can carry the ball more than 10 yards. At that point, players must pass to a teammate, or shoot. Of course, that puts defenders in the business of defending space and passing lanes instead of other players, but that could be interesting to see.

We’ll also keep slide tackles in, because that can be done with minimal contact to the head and face. Besides, slide tackles are awesome.

Track and field, cross country: This might the one of the easier sports to contest while really being true to social distancing. Instead of filling all six lanes for the sprints and hurdles, have runners in every other lane and run two heats.

The distance races might be a bit of a challenge because of the packs that form during races. But if that’s not motivation to train harder so you can run in front of the pack, then what is?

Basketball: Tough one. Even Gov. Andrew Cuomo recognizes that you can’t play basketball 6 feet apart. Well, you can, but you’ll lose. Then again, there are plenty of pro players who have been practicing social distancing on defense for years.

We could space players out like the soccer idea, then spice it up a bit by jacking the rims up to 12 feet. But shooters would adjust and it would become just a shootaround with no defense. So let’s cut to the chase and just play HORSE.

Tennis: This could definitely work. Players are already far apart and there is rare contact with the ball away from the racquet. But just to be safe, we’ll have players wear gloves on their non-dominant hand to keep the ball clean whenever it does need to be handled.

Hockey: Without contact, it’s just not hockey.

Lacrosse: My first thought is that like hockey, lacrosse is not lacrosse without the contact. But then again, the girls play the game beautifully without full-body contact, so the boys can certainly adapt.

The big X-factor here, though, is the different sticks. Would the boys switch to the type of pocket the girls use, or vice versa? Still, even with the non-contact approach, it’s hard to play the game six feet apart and have it be somewhat competitive and exciting.

We could go on, but a theme has emerged with this tongue-in-cheek look at sports with a social distance. It just wouldn’t be the same or even very close to exciting. And at the very least, we can get a clearer look at how valuable defense is.

It looks as though the only game we can play right now is the game of patience. It’s not an easy one, especially as the sense of urgency grows with each day.

It’s been said that we’re all in this together to get through the pandemic. Which means we’re all in this game of patience together.

We’ll get there. And when we finally do get that green light, it will be a day of glory.

